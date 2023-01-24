History Blitz: Today in History, January 24

January 24th has been a significant day in history, with several notable events occurring on this day throughout the years.

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

In 1999, President Bill Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial, avoiding removal from office.

In 1742, Charles VII, the last King of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, was born. He ruled from 1735 to 1763 and his reign is best known for the country's struggle for survival against Russia and Prussia.

In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered gold at Sutter's Mill in Coloma, California, setting off the California Gold Rush and leading to a massive influx of people to the state.

A photo of the zeppelin that struck London. Photo by Alamy

In 1915, the German zeppelin LZ-38 was shot down over the North Sea by British naval forces, marking the first successful defense against an air raid.

Modern photo of Auschwitz. Photo by Jean Carlo Emer on Unsplash

In 1945, Soviet forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz, Poland, where over 1.1 million people were killed during the Holocaust.

In 1957, the United States successfully launched its first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus.

Photo by Ann on Unsplash

In 1973, the United States and North Vietnam signed a peace agreement, officially ending the Vietnam War.

In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after takeoff, killing all seven crew members on board, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

On January 24, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the name of the novel coronavirus as COVID-19.

As we can see, January 24th has been marked by events that have had a significant impact on history, from major discoveries and technological advancements to tragic events and political controversies.

See you tomorrow for the next History Blitz!