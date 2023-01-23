History Blitz: Today in History, January 23

January 23rd holds significance in history for a few notable events.

In 1965, Winston Churchill died at the age of 90. Churchill was a British statesman, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II, and a recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wartime leaders of the 20th century, and his speeches and writings continue to be studied and celebrated today.

Honoring the great leader and ally: The Winston Churchill statue stands tall in the heart of Paris.Photo byMarcos Pena JronUnsplash

In 1556, the deadliest earthquake in history struck the city of Shaanxi, China, killing an estimated 830,000 people. The magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to have been around 8.0 on the Richter scale. The disaster caused widespread destruction and loss of life, with many cities and towns being completely leveled.

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first female doctor in the United States. Blackwell had faced significant obstacles in her pursuit of a medical degree, as many universities and medical schools at the time did not admit women. However, she was eventually accepted at Geneva Medical College in New York and graduated at the top of her class. Her graduation and subsequent practice helped pave the way for other women to enter the field of medicine.

In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, which changed the date for the start of presidential terms from March 4th to January 20th. The amendment was passed in the wake of the Great Depression, to allow incoming presidents to take office and begin implementing their policies as soon as possible.

In 1973, the Paris Peace Accords were signed, officially ending the Vietnam War. The United States and North Vietnam signed the accords, which called for a cease-fire, the release of American prisoners of war, and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Vietnam. However, the accords did not bring lasting peace, and fighting between North and South Vietnam continued for several more years.

Henry Kissinger shakes hand with Le Duc Tho, leader of North Vietnam delegation, after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords on January 23.Photo byAFP / Getty Images

In 1995, the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established to promote free trade among nations. The organization replaced the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), which had been in place since 1948. The WTO is responsible for overseeing and enforcing international trade agreements and is considered one of the most important international institutions for promoting economic growth and development.

In conclusion, January 23rd in history is marked by significant events such as the deadliest earthquake in history, the first female doctor in the United States, the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the death of Winston Churchill, the Paris Peace Accords, and the establishment of the World Trade Organization. These events have had a lasting impact on the world and continue to shape our history today.

See you tomorrow for the next History Blitz!

