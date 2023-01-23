History Blitz: Today in History, January 22

January 22nd has seen a number of significant events in history.

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court made the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which established a woman's legal right to have an abortion. The decision was widely debated and remains a contentious issue in the United States to this day.

Women rallying in support of the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to access abortion, 1973. Photo by Fred W. McDarrah / Getty

In 1984, the United States and the Soviet Union officially ended a two-year suspension of arms control talks. The talks were resumed in the hopes of reducing the number of nuclear weapons held by both nations.

In 1990, East Germany held its first and only free elections. The elections resulted in the country's first democratically elected government, which later led to the reunification of East and West Germany.

German youths celebrating the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990 Photo by AP Photo

In 1998, U.S. President Bill Clinton denied having an affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. Clinton's denial was later proven false, leading to his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

Bill Clinton giving his infamous speech denying having sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky. Photo by Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images Lewinsky, a White House intern, embraces President

In 2006, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran had failed to comply with demands to halt its uranium enrichment program. This led to increasing international concern over Iran's nuclear program, which continues to be a major issue in international relations to this day.

In conclusion, January 22 has seen several significant events throughout modern history, with many historic political changes with Roe v. Wade still being debated to this day in America. Each event has played a role in shaping the modern world as we know it today.

See you tomorrow for the next History Blitz!