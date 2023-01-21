History Blitz: Today in History, January 21

January 21 has seen several significant events throughout history. Here are a few examples:

In 1793, French King Louis XVI was executed by guillotine during the French Revolution. Louis XVI's execution was a significant event in the revolution and marked the end of the Bourbon monarchy in France.

The execution of the French king Louis XVI in 1793. Photo by PRISMA ARCHIVO/Alamy

In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected as the President of the Confederate States of America. Davis served as the President of the Confederacy during the American Civil War, which began the same year.

In 1937, millionaire Howard Hughes set a new air record by flying from Los Angeles to New York City in 7 hours, 28 minutes, and 25 seconds. The flight was notable for its speed and for the fact that Hughes was also the designer and builder of the plane, the Hughes H-1 Racer.

Howard Hughes in the cockpit of the Spruce Goose, one of the planes he designed for transatlantic transport in WWII. Photo by Bettmann/Corbis

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter was inaugurated as the 39th President of the United States. Carter's presidency was marked by several significant events, including the Iran hostage crisis and the signing of the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt.

In 2009, Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States. Obama's inauguration was historic as he was the first African American to be elected as President of the United States.

In 2017, the Women's March took place in Washington, D.C., and around the world, as a reaction to the election of President Donald Trump. Millions of people took part in the march which was seen as an expression of opposition to the new president, and a call for equal rights for all.

In 2021, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States. This was historic as Joe Biden became the oldest president in US history, and also Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president.

In conclusion, January 21 has seen several significant events throughout history, from political changes to historic air records. Each event has played a role in shaping the world as we know it today.

