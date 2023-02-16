Kernersville Little Theatre presents Seussical the Musical starting 2/24

Photo by Kernersville Little Theatre Facebook page

Dates & Location

Performances will be Feb. 24 and 25, and March 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 26 and March 5 at 2 p.m. at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium inside Kernersville Elementary School in Kernersville, NC.

Tickets

Buy them here or contact (336) 993-6556 for more information

About the musical



In KLT's Annual Bring a Book to Life Production, The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.”

Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

About Kernersville Little Theatre (courtesy of their website)



An insert in the program for Kernersville Little Theatre’s (KLT) first show read, “The concept of KLT was discussed for several years by different factions within the community. A grant from the Urban Arts Council of Winston-Salem made the dream a possibility.” And with that, community theatre in Kernersville, North Carolina was born.

With careful planning and unwavering dedication from a key group of individuals, KLT produced its first show, You Can’t Take It With You, in July 1977. Since then, hundreds of shows have been produced. Currently, we present four different shows in each September-June season.

The mission of Kernersville Little Theatre is to provide an avenue for development in all aspects of theatrical arts for all within the community and to provide entertainment for the community by offering a series of well-staged performances of live theater.

And while KLT does not have a permanent home for our productions, that has never stopped us from making sure the show goes on. We’ll be sure to let you know where you can find us throughout Kernersville.

As a non-profit, all-volunteer organization, KLT has been fortunate over so many years to have the support from those within the Kernersville community and around the Triad. We continue to have volunteers who have been with us from the very beginning, creating a strong sense of family. We are always welcoming new volunteers to our family and anxious to have you “Come Play With Us”.

At Kernersville Little Theatre, community is at the heart of everything we do. We aim to support activities and events in which we can play a part. You may find us participating in events such as Music at Twilight, Downtown Halloween and the annual Christmas parade. We strive to give back to the community with our Memorial Scholarship and supporting the Kernersville Christmas Stocking for needy families.



Bring the kids and grandkids and all those kids at heart to witness how the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant in Seussical the Musical coming February 2023.