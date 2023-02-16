Crumbl Cookies to open their Kernersville location on 2/17

Photo by Crumbl Facebook page

Fellow foodies, the wait is almost over! I've seen friends in other areas posting about how good these cookies are but haven't gotten to try them yet. I'm thrilled we're about to have our very own location here in Kernersville! Is it embarrassing that I want to be there right at 8:00 am when they open??

Location Details

1011 South Main Street, Suite 101, Kernersville, NC 27284

Crumbl History (courtesy of their Facebook page)

It all started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips. No matter how big the brand becomes, Crumbl is a family-owned business and is proud to contribute to the livelihoods of its thousands of local franchise partners, managers, and bakers. With each new bakery, Crumbl will strive harder than ever to fulfill its mission of bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world.

Crumbl Mobile App

The Crumbl mobile app is your one-stop shop for convenient ordering, digital gifting, and more! Our mobile app is the most convenient way for customers to order their box of the world’s best cookies.

Additionally, our mobile app will be your way to access Crumbl Cash and Loyalty Crumbs! For every $1 spent, you’ll receive 1 Crumb. Once you accumulate 100 Crumbs, you earn $10 of Crumbl Cash to be used online and in stores!

There are other FREE and easy ways to earn Crumbs through the app, such as following us on social media, leaving a review, referring a friend, and much more! Get started here: crumbl.com/app

Please note that online ordering and delivery will be available at this location starting Wednesday, February 22nd to assist our bakers with their Grand Opening!

Giveaway

Don’t miss the Kernersville Crumbl Grand Opening this Friday, February 17th! To celebrate, we are giving away a PARTY BOX to one lucky winner.

Here’s how you can enter to WIN!

Download the Crumbl App - crumbl.com/app

Tag your friends on the Facebook page to help spread the SWEET word!

The giveaway ends Friday, February 17th at 11:59 pm. A winner will be randomly selected and contacted Tuesday, February 21st. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.