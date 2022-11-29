Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2nd

Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash

After attending Room at the Inn's benefit banquet in October, I am looking forward to continuing to support this wonderful organization that helps homeless pregnant women through attending and making a donation at their upcoming Christmas concert. What a wonderful opportunity to begin the Advent season in this way. Full concert details courtesy of the event website can be found below:

Now in its 9th year, The Troubadours’ Christmas Concert is an eclectic celebration of the wonders of Christmastide. It’s made possible by area churches and local businesses. The Concert is a fundraiser to benefit the work of https://www.roominn.org/Room At The Inn.

Select Seats will be reserved for Concert Patrons and Sponsors. All other seats will be General Admission, on a first-come, first-served basis. The lobby will open at 6:30, and concessions will be available. The house opens for seating at 7:00. Free Parking is available at the Greene Street Parking Deck, across from the Theatre.

Donations to Room at the Inn will be requested and encouraged to help cover event costs and to support the vital work of Room at the Inn as a services provider to homeless mothers in our community.

Staged in the charming, historic ambiance of The Carolina Theatre, during Greensboro’s Festival of Lights celebration, the Concert will feature “Troubadour Artists” performing in a wide variety of musical genres, each representing a church or artistic center. All of these artists have local followings as well as performance audiences outside the Triad area — some have performed around the world! This year’s performers include (in order of appearance):

Burlington Boys Choir

Citizen Shade

Angelina Bassi, with Bekah Wolfe

Kevin Dollar and The Minor Swing Band

Jubilant Sykes, with James Douglass

The Bob Faub Trio

Nan’s School of Dance

Hansel and Gretel Players

Daniel Stargel

Lorena Guillen, with Leonardo Pronzolino

Greensbrothers

UNCG Chorale and Chamber Singers Ensemble

A complimentary dessert reception follows the Concert, and guests are then invited to stay for a special screening of Disney’s A Christmas Carol. It promises to be an evening to remember in support of a worthy cause — and in celebration of the Christ of Christmas!

