Danville, VA

Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville

The Planking Traveler

Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahGSu_0itJpZTB00
Nana Karen's website


WAYS TO ORDER:
1. Walk-in
2. Call-in at 434-549-5913
3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House

From their Instagram page:

WHAT TO EXPECT:
This is a TAKE OUT style restaurant where you will walk in, build your bowl, and take it with you, then enjoy 😋 It will be Fresh, FAST, and Simple 🙌🏻🙌🏾

WHO ARE WE?
From the same Chef that brought you Nana Karen’s Food Truck and Nana Karen's on Main and from the same family and team that has made Nana Karen’s on Main a local favorite. Y'all love us because we stay true to who we are. We definitely don’t claim to be Asian, we just claim to love good food, made with fresh ingredients, prepped and done the right way.

ONE TEAM, MULTIPLE RESTAURANTS
To be overly clear, Nana Karen’s Noodle House is a brand new restaurant, located two doors down from our Flagship Restaurant, Nana Karen’s on Main. Nana Karen’s on Main will continue to operate as normal. We are NOT replacing one with the other. We simply want to bring more FRESH FOOD FAST to the River District.

LOCATION: 543 Main St, Danville, VA 24541

WHO ARE THE OWNERS?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115ifJ_0itJpZTB00
Nana Karen's website

Dustin Haberer - CFO/Chef

Chef Dustin Haberer started Nana Karen's Cruisin Kitchen (our food truck) after several years as Executive Chef at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research conference center in Danville.

Haberer, from Syracuse, N.Y., attended college in Buffalo for media and marketing. During his 17 years of culinary experience, he has catered to numerous celebrities, including Vice President Joe Biden, Carroll Shelby and Patrick Dempsey, as well as several NASCAR drivers, Trace Adkins, Michael Jordan Motorsports and Porsche Club of America, according to the release.

Haberer trained in New York style Italian cuisine, and is known for implementing systems to more effectively manage food cost, labor and food sales for successful start-up restaurant operations, and spent the summer of 2017 working to improve the Danville Braves concession stand.

​Haberer joined his current business partner, Katie Inman, in June of 2020 and the two began bringing a dream to reality by transitioning Nana Karen's Cruisin' Kitchen into a brick and mortar restaurant - which is now known as Nana Karen's on Main.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ht2HE_0itJpZTB00
Nana Karen's website

Katie Haberer - CEO/Marketing

Katie Inman graduated from both Dan River High School and the local Piedmont Governor's School. Inman later received a Bachelors Degree in Mathematics from Virginia Tech and then a Masters of Arts in Teaching from Liberty University. At 20 years old, Inman began teaching at Chatham High School and decided five years later that her real desire was to build her own business and work for herself. 

​Inman began traveling and working with a variety of tourism boards, resorts, and restaurants around the country to write reviews and itineraries on her own blog called WineandWeekends.com. Along the way, she taught herself a variety of marketing and photography techniques, building a specialization in social media marketing. With this knowledge, Inman created Socialite Media Marketing in 2019 - where she offers social media management and creative marketing for local businesses in the Danville area.

​During the pandemic of 2020, Haberer and Inman decided to put their skills and love for the downtown Danville community together; and it didn't take them long to bring the vision of Nana Karen's on Main to life. 

WHO IS NANA KAREN?

Nana Karen’s was chosen to honor Dustin's mother, Karen Haberer, who passed away from cancer at 49 years old.  The “Nana” was added in hopes to keep the business in the family for generations to come and forever remember her.  Each day when we wake up and come to work we remember and honor her memory!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nana karens noodle house# danville va# river district# takeout ramen# nana karens

Comments / 0

Published by

An avid traveler that is passionate about highlighting small businesses, outdoor adventure spots and unique food in the Carolinas and beyond.

Kernersville, NC
864 followers

More from The Planking Traveler

Cary, NC

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in Cary

With a mission of happiness and hope in every scoop, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will be opening their shop in Cary in December! They will strive to make everyone feel welcome and valued by employing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Another goal is to inspire other businesses to expand their special needs payroll by spreading awareness in the Triangle. The current unemployment rate of individuals with disabilities is around 80%, so they hope to reduce that and offer employment opportunities to individuals in need.

Read full story
Kernersville, NC

Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th

Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensboro, NC

Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the Triad

Room at the Inn has locations in Greensboro and Kernersville and they provide support for homeless pregnant mothers and for their children. Their annual benefit banquet is coming up on October 20th, and you can register for it here. At the banquet, you'll be able to hear stories from mothers they have helped, opportunities for getting involved, as well as learn from the keynote speaker, Melissa Ohden.

Read full story
Asheboro, NC

Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun Hut

If the recent rainy weather has you feeling down, head on over to The Bun Hut in Asheboro where you'll feel transported to the Caribbean's sunny laid back atmosphere for a few hours. This eclectic addition to downtown Asheboro is the brainchild of Bahamian Chef Kermit Raymond Mackey or "Chef Ray" who brought this concept to NC from NY in March of 2022.

Read full story
Randolph County, NC

Active Zone Gaming brings mobile parties to Randolph County

Asheboro resident and Veteran Michael Gonzalez recently launched Active Zone Gaming which will allow you to rent out gaming equipment for parties and events in Randolph County. AZG offers 3 package options for you to reserve, and they will bring the supplies and provide set-up and tear down as well. Michael has already had all equipment field-tested by experts, his 3 children!

Read full story
Kernersville, NC

Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this month

I was shopping at the Kernersville Aldi this week when I noticed the ReStore "coming soon" sign right next door. How exciting to have the store up and running again! If you've shopped with them in the past 6 years, you'll remember their old location was on North Main St. by Food Lion, but they closed that location in mid-June of this year to prepare to move to the new location with more space.

Read full story
1 comments
Clemmons, NC

Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in Clemmons

If you’re not familiar with Vitality Bowls, this company first started in California, but they have been rapidly expanding with 100+ franchise locations either open or opening soon in 18 states! A little more about their history and mission from their website:

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know about

I consider myself somewhat of a "gym gypsy", constantly finding new ways to enjoy movement, whether it’s a boxing class, barre, cycling, obstacle course, HIIT workout, outdoor fitness like disc golf or even bungee workouts. After falling into some fitness ruts in the past, I now enjoy using whatever setting I’m in to find ways to make my body stronger and challenge myself instead of looking at workouts as a chore.

Read full story
Boone, NC

Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!

My husband and I love staying in unique spots when we travel, but hotels don't typically offer much in the way of unique accommodations that are off the beaten path. Part of what makes the travel experience enjoyable for us is interacting with our Airbnb host and learning about the local vibe from them. Here are our five favorite unique Airbnb stays, in no particular order. Airbnb now also offers an "Experience" option which lets you book things like cooking classes, art workshops, and all kinds of adventure tours with locals. We have yet to try one but hope to soon.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in Greensboro

Greensboro is a haven for a variety of cuisines from around the world with a lot of wonderful options, especially if you love Vietnamese food. One big reason for that influence here is that outside of Vietnam, Greensboro has the largest Montagnard (hilltribe people from Vietnam) community in the world. You can read more about that history and their resettlement in North Carolina here. Whether you're partial to Asian cuisine or prefer other options like Peruvian or African, there is something on this list for everyone!

Read full story
3 comments
Greensboro, NC

My review of driving for DoorDash in the Triad

Whether or not you can make decent money driving for DoorDash definitely depends on several factors, but here are my thoughts after being a DoorDash driver for a few months. The process to apply to be a driver is fairly simple – you have to upload your driver’s license and proof of insurance, along with passing a background check and going over their training videos. After you complete your first delivery, they will mail you a DoorDash bag for hot orders and a Red Card which can be used to pay for orders that qualify. I had only one Red Card order for a Walgreens delivery, so they didn't seem all that common.

Read full story
3 comments

Combat inflation by monetizing your movement

If you’re like me, a lot of days you just don’t feel like being active, even though you know it’s good for you. Too many other responsibilities and pleasures vie for your attention, so what’s going to keep you active day after day, week after week?

Read full story
Columbia, SC

Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball Tournaments

Indoor and beach volleyball are fairly well-known, but some people I talk to aren’t aware of the world of grass volleyball, so I figured it could use a little more publicity!

Read full story
Kernersville, NC

The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina

I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!

Read full story

My experience with the Hydromassage Beds at Planet Fitness

Need some R&R after a stressful day at work or at home? A gym may not be the first image that pops into your head when you think about relaxation, but Planet Fitness isn’t your typical gym. Read on to find out why I’m hooked on their hydromassage beds and their welcoming approach to working out.

Read full story
2 comments
Asheboro, NC

The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull Challenge

Any chocolate lovers up for the challenge? If you've seen the movie Matilda, you will remember when Bruce Bogtrotter steals a slice of Miss Trunchbull's chocolate cake and she then forces him to eat the entire 18 inch chocolate cake in front of all of his classmates!

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilities

Travel is chaotic enough without throwing a disability in the mix, but not all impairments are visible. I recently found out about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program which allows those with a wide range of invisible illnesses to wear sunflower branded products like lanyards, wristbands, pins and hats in a discreet way so that others can more easily identify those who may need extra time, understanding, compassion or assistance throughout their journeys. This video gives a good summary of the program. I love that the sunflower embodies positivity and hope for those whose daily lives are difficult in ways that those around them may not often recognize.

Read full story
1 comments
Kernersville, NC

11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know About

It has been fun to discover the growing number of businesses that now allow pets in their stores. Keep this list in mind on days when you might have a lot of errands to run and don’t want your fur baby to be alone all day or for rainy days where you both get a little stir crazy inside and need a place to stretch your legs and get some activity in without getting drenched.

Read full story
7 comments

Ruff Love Rescue - Our Adoption Story

In honor of this being National Dog Month, I wanted to share our adoption story and wonderful experience with a Triad gem, Ruff Love Rescue. Gabe and I moved around a few times after we got married due to his job, but about 2 years ago we moved to the Triad and found an apartment complex that allowed pets for a reasonable fee. We didn’t adopt a dog right away, but we started visiting local shelters to get a feel for what type of dog would be a good fit and would be able to live in the apartment without any issues. We didn’t have a specific breed in mind but were hoping to find a Basenji or something similar that wouldn’t affect my allergies.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy