Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th

Big C Waffles Facebook page

Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.

Sept 16th - 10:00 am -7:00 pm - 106 Short St, Kernersville, NC 27284 the launch of the Gastro Lab Kitchen for delivery and pickup!

Sept 17th - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Concession Stand Section 1&2 on the concourse at Truist Field - Big C Waffles Takeover at Wake Forest vs Liberty Football game! 475 Deacon Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

Sept 18th - 11:00 am - 3:00 pm - Brunch with Big C Waffles @ The Brewers Kettle Kernersville - 308 E Mountain St, Kernersville, NC 27284

Sept 18th - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Pulluporpark at ShortStreet with Big C Waffles - 106 Short St, Kernersville, NC 27284 - Order Online Or Straight out of the Gastro Lab Kitchen

Come find out for yourself why they are known for the best waffles on earth and why they're called a life changing experience! It's exciting to see this collaboration between Big C and Short Street Gastro Lab. Did you know you can currently order food for pick up from Short Street? It looks like they will be expanding their culinary options with Kernersville's first food hall (Gastro Lab Kitchens) coming very soon. Follow their Instagram page for updates on that. With the recent addition of Stock & Grain Assembly Food Hall in High Point, it's nice to see Kernersville won't be left out and is quickly making a name for itself in the culinary world.