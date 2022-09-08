Clemmons, NC

Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in Clemmons

The Planking Traveler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BG9jP_0hmUB39t00
Dragonfruit bowlEmily Adams

If you’re not familiar with Vitality Bowls, this company first started in California, but they have been rapidly expanding with 100+ franchise locations either open or opening soon in 18 states! A little more about their history and mission from their website:

Roy Gilad and Tara Gilad, a pair of successful business owners, founded Vitality Bowls in 2011 in San Ramon, California. The duo started the superfood café concept together as a result of discovering their daughter’s severe food allergies and wanting to find healthy, safe food alternatives. Since franchising began in 2014, the brand has seen significant growth with more than 100 cafés open and in development. Today, Vitality Bowls is redefining the fast-casual healthy food restaurant sector every day at each of its locations across the country.

I have frequented their Greensboro location over the past few years and I'm so excited to have a location closer to me in Clemmons that is also owned by Therese Lopez (the owner of the Greensboro location)! Vitality Bowls has NC locations in Cornelius, Huntersville and one coming soon in Charlotte!

What To Order

Their acai bowls are the main attraction, and my favorites are the dragonfruit bowl and dessert bowl. I've tried about 6 different bowls that they offer and there hasn't been one that I didn't enjoy. I also recommend their Sirloin Panini which had the most tender strips of naturally seasoned, seared sirloin, mozzarella cheese, spinach, red onions, and dijon. They also have a delicious Green Goddess salad! I haven't tried their grain bowls yet but hope to soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwWXL_0hmUB39t00
Sirloin PaniniEmily Adams

Fresh Juices

My husband and I like the C Me Up which has orange, kiwi, carrot, and raw ginger and the Rehydrator with kale, pineapple, mint, apple, and coconut water. I can’t wait to try the rest of the juices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQxtF_0hmUB39t00
Emily Adams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjo4K_0hmUB39t00
Emily Adams

They also have one of my favorite healthy coconut energy bars available for purchase at the register, Rickaroons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33otYN_0hmUB39t00
Emily Adams

Other Perks

  • You receive a discount on your order if you’re a member of a gym
  • They have a children’s play area and a kids menu
  • Everything is made to order, and they can accommodate food allergies
  • The bowls and smoothies contain NO ice, NO frozen yogurt, NO added sugar, NO artificial preservatives, NO trans fats, or any other fillers.
  • They have superfruit options that are packed with antioxidants like acai, graviola (avoid if pregnant), acerola, and pitaya as the base for their bowls.
  • A rewarding loyalty program (you can sign up online or in their app).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4nVK_0hmUB39t00
Emily Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ni6xG_0hmUB39t00
Emily Adams

Additional benefits of the Vitality Bowls app

– $3 off your next order for signing up
– Free juice or smoothie for referring a friend
– Free acai bowl on your birthday
– Order and pay ahead for quick pickup
– Find your nearest location
– Earn one point for every $1 spent; get $10 off when you reach 100 points

Emily Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWskt_0hmUB39t00
Emily Adams

You can find the Clemmons location at 3459 Gentry Circle. The Greensboro location is at 3343 Battleground Ave.

If you’re already a fan, I’d love to know your favorite item on their menu. If not, let me know once you check them out. I hope you enjoy their healthy options as much as I have.

