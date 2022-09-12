Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know about

I consider myself somewhat of a "gym gypsy", constantly finding new ways to enjoy movement, whether it’s a boxing class, barre, cycling, obstacle course, HIIT workout, outdoor fitness like disc golf or even bungee workouts. After falling into some fitness ruts in the past, I now enjoy using whatever setting I’m in to find ways to make my body stronger and challenge myself instead of looking at workouts as a chore.

One thing that has helped me in this endeavor is utilizing free fitness options, especially community workouts. Below are some resources to help you find free ways to work out both indoors and outdoors, and I would love to hear from you if you have any other recommendations I should check out.

Pull up station at Hester Park Emily Adams

Outdoor Fitness

November Project – Workouts all around the US that emphasize unique fitness moves and camaraderie. I loved the workout I joined with them in San Francisco! The Triad chapter (Freefitsboro) is currently paused after the former leader moved away, but I'm hoping new leaders will step up to make it active again.

Females in Action – Outdoor, peer-led workouts for women with locations in 22 states. I’ve participated in several of these here in NC - they have chapters in Greensboro and in Winston. They are challenging but will accommodate all fitness levels.

F3 – The equivalent of Females in Action for men.

Meetup groups – Hold weekly hikes, walks in the park, and community fitness classes.

Hester Park - The trail around the lake has outdoor fitness stations

Horizons Park - Wonderful disc golf course here

Gateway Nature Preserve - This preserve has a nice outdoor fitness park

Bethabara Park - Fit stations along the trail here

Creekside Park - Nice disc golf course here

Gateway Nature Preserve Gabe Adams

Emily Adams

Gyms Offering Free Classes or Trials

ClassPass – A great way to try out a variety of gyms, yoga studios, and workouts. The current promotion is a 30-day free trial !

! 9 Round – 30-minute classes focused on boxing and bodyweight moves. The first class is free.

Shred 415 – Cardio and strength group classes. The first class is free.

O2 Fitness– Group fitness classes and functional training. 7-day free trial .

. Burn Boot Camp – High-intensity 45-minute classes for females. 14-day free trial .

. OrangeTheory – HIIT classes based on heart rate. The first class is free .

. CrossFit – Functional gyms with a lot of emphasis on strength and heavy lifting. Some locations offer free community WODS or first class free .

. Planet Fitness – Black Card members can bring a free guest for an unlimited amount of visits. Find a friend with a Black card and attend free .

. Pure Barre – Low-impact classes focused on strength and mobility. The first class is free.

Be sure to comment with any other free fitness opportunities that you know of so I can add to this list!

I hope this helps you find movement that you enjoy; sometimes it takes some trial and error until you find what's right for you. Thanks for helping me share the free fitness love!