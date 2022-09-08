Boone, NC

Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse Airbnb? Here's your chance!

The Planking Traveler

My husband and I love staying in unique spots when we travel, but hotels don't typically offer much in the way of unique accommodations that are off the beaten path. Part of what makes the travel experience enjoyable for us is interacting with our Airbnb host and learning about the local vibe from them. Here are our five favorite unique Airbnb stays, in no particular order. Airbnb now also offers an "Experience" option which lets you book things like cooking classes, art workshops, and all kinds of adventure tours with locals. We have yet to try one but hope to soon.

Seneca, South Carolina

An impressive treehouse that is on a permaculture farm located right on Lake Hartwell. We loved being able to enjoy nature and enjoy kayaking on the lake, while learning a little about sustainable farming practices from owner Scott Bunn in the process. This property is part of the Seneca Treehouse Project. The resident border collie, Malcolm, will play fetch with you for hours on end!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6z3K_0hhUw6Pq00
Scott Bunn

Carolina Beach, North Carolina

This was a shipping container converted into a living space. It was located about 2 blocks from the beach and was pet-friendly. We enjoyed experiencing a new type of living arrangement here and seeing how creatively they made use of all the space available. You can read more about our stay here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mP3Gy_0hhUw6Pq00
Emily Adams

Roslyn, Washington

This is a room in the Spruce Moose Inn. This is a charming tiny town that was the setting for the show, Northern Exposure, and also for the 1st episode of Man in the High Castle. I stayed here with a friend while we were on a road trip in the Pacific Northwest and we loved the peace and quiet, and how friendly everyone in the town was. There was just enough to do there without being touristy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaPRI_0hhUw6Pq00
Emily Adams

Spring Mills, Pennsylvania

Great location not far from Penn State University. It's definitely a little drive into the country and we enjoyed being in this quiet area. Though the hosts are not Amish, they provided us with home-baked Amish goodies like Whoopie pies for our journey home. It's an idyllic setting with a small creek running through the backyard. A nice relaxing place to stay!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fETqQ_0hhUw6Pq00
Emily Adams

Boone, North Carolina

Wow, what a beautiful home! We rented this entire place for a family weekend in Boone and it was the perfect space. If you're coming in the winter, be aware that you WILL need a 4WD vehicle to get up the steep hill, as we couldn't make it up in our car when the road was icy. There was so much room here and the views were spectacular, not to mention the bonus of being located fairly close to Appalachian State University which is my husband's alma mater.

I have appreciated that all of our experiences with Airbnb have been unique and that each host has helped us learn about the area and provided insight into the local culture. I much prefer staying with locals instead of the isolation of a standard hotel. We still have a bunch of homes that are on our bucket list to see someday - they're listed below!

What do you think, do any of these Airbnb's pique your interest?

Before you go, you might also want to check out my comprehensive list of free travel resources.

Have you stayed in any unique accommodation on your travels? If so, I'd love to hear about them in the comments.

