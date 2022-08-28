Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball Tournaments

Indoor and beach volleyball are fairly well-known, but some people I talk to aren’t aware of the world of grass volleyball, so I figured it could use a little more publicity!

Brian Miller

I grew up playing indoor volleyball in middle and high school and went on to play beach recreationally in college. Thanks to my older brothers who both played volleyball, I started playing grass volleyball tournaments when I was in high school and they have been my favorite ever since!

Luau Tournament in Chicago Luau Volleyball staff

I spent my formative volleyball years in Columbia, SC which coincidentally hosts two of the largest grass tournaments in the Southeast: The Clash and The Crown. Because I’ve played in those two tournaments for the past 15+ years, I may be biased, but they’ve definitely turned into my two favorite weekends of the year. They give away over $14,000 in cash and prizes, so as you can imagine, the competition is fierce!

Matt Lenora

Also, be sure to look into the recently started Soda City Classic that takes place in Columbia as well!

Terri Meyer

If you’ve not played grass volleyball before, here are just a few reasons I love it:

More forgiving to dive on than an indoor court. You get a great workout in while hanging out with your friends. Easier to jump and feel like you have a vertical compared to sand. There is a lot of strategy involved in outdoor since it’s usually doubles or triples – you can utilize cut shots and more finesse rather than just power. No burning sand underfoot. Playing in the wind and rain make for some hilarious rallies. You can set up a net almost anywhere you can find a flat surface!

Do you think you’ll try playing in a grass tournament soon? Are there any tournaments you love that I should add to my bucket list? Need help finding somewhere to play? Let me know in the comments!