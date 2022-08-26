The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina

Emily Adams

I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!

A great place to hike, play volleyball, have a picnic, play disc golf and visit the Carolina Field of Honor. There are several nice playgrounds, a track, soccer field, baseball field and a lot of picnic shelters. Also a fun bouldering area for children that you see below and a high ropes course located on one of the hiking loops.

Enjoy a fresh, made-to-order pretzel – my favorite is parmesan and cinnamon sugar is a close second! They also offer several dipping sauces and drinks for purchase. There is an area for children to play and a library of books if you want to stay and relax for a while.

Drop by to play some old-school arcade games or board games, draw on the chalk table, play some corn hole and our course enjoy some drinks and snacks! I love that they’re pet-friendly and support other small businesses – they have dog treats for sale from Pawlee’s right down the street.

Relax and enjoy an expert in her field provide you with relief for your pain and tension. I highly recommend you try the hot stones, available as an add-on to any massage at no extra cost. Her location (in the Village Family Chiropractic building) is so calming and peaceful, and she always makes sure you are comfortable with enough blankets if it’s cold outside.

Stop in for all kinds of sweet treats – their coffee cake is to DIE for and be sure to get a photo with the lovely Carolina mural outside the shop. Fair warning, the line goes out the door at this place around the holidays!

I love this outdoor fitness court located in Civitan Park where you can do circuit training for a large variety of exercises. (They are in the process of building a new Fitness Park there which will be finished in the Fall of 2022). All the equipment you need is already there for you and it’s free. Doesn’t get any better than that! You can download the Fitness Court App for your phone and it will guide you through what to do at each station – beginner, intermediate and advanced levels are available. Note – it’s right next to the Fire Station where parking is not allowed, so be sure to park in the Civitan Park lot and walk over from there.

This lovely spot is free to visit and a great place to enjoy plants and flowers year-round. They have Fall and Spring plant sales, a gift shop, and a back patio area that’s a perfect event venue.

Make sure to come learn about the history of this eccentric structure and come by for a self-guided tour (it’s beautiful, especially during Christmas). They also host holiday and Fall markets along with the town’s annual Oktoberfest.

Unique breweries that are pet-friendly with wonderful outdoor seating areas and music bingo. Deli’s Tacos and Urban Street Grill are two must-eat food trucks that are here often! Brewer’s Kettle is also a bottle shop with a lot of variety you can’t find elsewhere and they always have good sours on tap. We love the Kriek (cherry beer) from Belgium. They also have an adorable French bulldog named Beauji! Gypsy Road has a spacious back patio with heaters and a lot of great local music artists.

Shop for a huge variety of unique creations from local crafters. They also hold workshops to teach you how to make your own crafts! Check out the growing back wall of butterfly artwork outside and take time to chat with the owner. Her story is inspiring.

This sweet family offers weekly produce subscriptions, herbal remedies, classes on making your own herbal infusions and tinctures, farm-fresh eggs, and even chickens and turkeys (seasonally). We purchased so many live plants from them this year and our garden has been thriving. They are a joy to visit with each week when we pick up our produce.

Find a large selection of natural and organic products and make sure to say hello to the resident doggos! They also have natural dog products here! I love getting non-toxic hair dye and immune supplements here.

Take in a play and if you’re a true thespian, you can purchase season tickets! Their take on The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe was great!

Enjoy delicious seafood here and amazing potatoes along with a fantastic bloody mary! Always friendly and fast service.

Go for a shaded hike off the beaten path at this lovely nature preserve and trek on a portion of the Mountains-to-Sea-Trail.

Grab a freshly pressed juice, acai bowl, smoothie, veggie bowl, or avocado toast, and be sure to get a punch card – you get one punch for each bottle you bring back to recycle!

Browse their selection of over 30,000 books. You can also bring back your book for store credit when you’re done reading!

Bring your fur baby in for some freshly baked treats, pet supplies, and frozen goodies! They make some very impressive customized cakes and our dog loves to come in the store with us!

Join their walk/run club that meets every Wednesday around 6pm (fur babies welcome) and you can enjoy a brew at the end of your exercise.

Grab some of their famous pimento cheese and other specialty grocery items here like chicken pies and fudge. They also have great steaks!

Two wonderful choices for an upscale dinner. Try the French Onion Soup at Giada’s and get the steak at The Prescott!

I hope I’ve given you some helpful ideas for exploring my charming town. Do you have a spot I should add? Let me know in the comments!