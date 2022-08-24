11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know About

Emily Adams

It has been fun to discover the growing number of businesses that now allow pets in their stores. Keep this list in mind on days when you might have a lot of errands to run and don’t want your fur baby to be alone all day or for rainy days where you both get a little stir crazy inside and need a place to stretch your legs and get some activity in without getting drenched.

Note: These are all businesses that have accepted our dog, but some locations may have different policies so it’s always a good idea to call before going to confirm that they do allow pets in store.

Academy Sports & Outdoors

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Field & Stream (they also give out dog treats at the entrance sometimes)

Hobby Lobby

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Home Depot

Petco

PetSmart

Bass Pro Shops

Cabela’s

Tractor Supply Co

Our pup gets so excited when we go to Lowe's for all our DIY projects and she loves exploring every nook and cranny of the store while making friends with all the associates!

A few other stores I have heard/read are pet-friendly in certain locations but have not personally verified yet are below.

Macy’s

TJ Maxx

Sephora

Marshall’s

Old Navy

Nordstrom

Gander Outdoors

Ross

Michael’s

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Pottery Barn

Barnes & Noble

Also, as a general rule, most breweries allow dogs, so that’s always a good option when you want to bring your furry companion along for some socializing. Here in Kernersville, our favorite pet-friendly breweries are Gypsy Road Brewing, Kernersville Brewing Company, The Brewer's Kettle and Folly's Draft & Snack. A few months ago we took our pup on a trip out to Arkansas and she was enthusiastically welcomed with her own free bandana at Superior Bathhouse Brewery in Hot Springs!

It's so fun to be able to share new experiences with our pets thanks to businesses that allow them to come inside, but if you're just using the drive-thru, you can also find some treats for your pet! I've been pleasantly surprised to be offered a dog biscuit at the drive-thru for both CVS Pharmacy and Chick-Fil-A and when we take our vehicle to Take 5 Oil Change with our dog, they always have biscuits for her as well! I've created a Google Maps list of other pet-friendly businesses in the Triad of North Carolina. If you have a favorite pet-friendly business that I've missed, please comment below so I can add it!