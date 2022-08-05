How to support small businesses by editing Google Maps

Henry Perks/Unsplash

I’m sure we all know (or own) a small business that could use some help right now. Depending on your level of comfort, there are several ways you can help businesses, including shopping there, ordering takeout or dining in for restaurants, writing reviews for them, buying gift cards from them, and sharing their content on social media.

Another way to help that seems underutilized right now is taking photos and leaving reviews! It’s one of my favorite things to do, so I may be slightly biased, but it’s such an easy way to provide helpful details to others. I learned about this and so many other useful features of Google Maps when I was invited to attend Connect Live in San Francisco with 150 other Google Local Guides! Here a few categories to focus on for your photos and reviews, using restaurants as an example.

Menu

Some businesses might be too small or too new to have a menu website or might not have a mobile-friendly website, so taking clear photos of each page of the menu can help attract customers and let them know what to expect.

Food and drink descriptions

Many people love to see the presentation of the meal and want to see the dish names included with the photos of the food and drinks that you take. Showcase that Bloody Mary that has 10 toppings! For your review, describe the portion size, flavor, temperature and anything else noteworthy about your meal.

Seating options

Let others know if the restaurant has outdoor seating, covered patio areas, pet-friendly areas, private rooms for events etc. Was the table clean, did it have unique decor, designs, etc? Do they offer high chairs or booster seats for children? Do they bring water for your dog? Snap a photo and/or describe that in your review.

Accessibility

Photos and descriptions of handicap accessible parking spots, entrances and accessible seating options help others make informed decisions before their visit. It's useful to include photos of both the interior and exterior of the business.

Hours

I often notice that the hours on the Google profile for a business aren't accurate, so a current photo of the hours of operation is crucial. Better yet, suggest an edit if you notice the hours are wrong!

Suggesting an edit

If you have never suggested an edit on Google Maps, it’s not hard and takes less than a minute. Just navigate to the page of the business, click on “suggest an edit”, then enter in the information you want to change. You can suggest an edit for the address, phone number, hours of operation, website, and business category. You can also mark it as temporarily or permanently closed.

Note: Google reviews all edits for accuracy before they are approved to go live, so if you upload a photo showing proof of your suggested edit, it is more likely to get approved. I have submitted edits for several local spots lately that had the wrong hours listed, OR they were listed as temporarily closed but were actually open! I hated knowing all the business they were probably missing out on by people incorrectly thinking they were closed.

I have also edited a few spots that were listed as open, but were actually closed due to COVID. This can be very frustrating, especially when you travel a long distance to find a business closed, so I’ve started calling to verify they are in business.

It’s a satisfying feeling when your edits get accepted and you’re able to help small business owners present accurate details to the world. With all that businesses have to worry about right now, keeping their Google page up to date is probably not at the forefront of their mind, so let’s help them out when we can!

See below for a visual of the “suggest an edit” process.

Do you utilize Google Maps often? I’d love to hear about other ways you’re helping small business owners during this time!