Orange City, FL

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

The Planking Traveler

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!

I had read that manatees were generally seen here in the colder months and that they would likely be gone by my visit in June, but the stunning clear water was enough to draw me in, even without manatees. Imagine my excitement when I ended up seeing several of them just as I was about to leave! Here is my video of the springs area; the manatees pop up around the 1:11 mark.

***Though the park website notes that swimming with manatees is not allowed, there was no park staff around asking any swimmers to exit the water once manatees were spotted. I'm not sure if that is the norm or not, but I do hope they monitor this to ensure the ongoing safety of the manatees here.

I enjoyed walking around the park before it got too crowded, and was definitely wishing I had come prepared to go swimming because everyone was commenting about how refreshingly cool the water felt. If I return, I'd definitely bring a snorkel and my own tube to enjoy relaxing on the water!

Know Before You Go

  • ARRIVE EARLY. The park had closed to visitors prior to 10:00 am the day I was there (Wednesday) and didn't start accepting visitors again until 2:00 pm.
  • Entry Cost: $6 per vehicle, unless you're alone, then it's only $4 (gotta love solo trips). You can opt to pay online ahead of time here.
  • Temperature: 68-72 degrees in the spring, year-round and the water is crystal clear.
  • Location: 2100 W French Avenue, Orange City FL 32763, Phone: 386-775-3663
  • Amenities & Rentals:
    • Tubes are available to rent, or you can bring your own, as long as it does not exceed 6 feet tall or 6 feet wide.
    • Canoes and Kayaks are available for rent from St. Johns River Cruises in the park, but the rates were rather high in my opinion - I believe it was $22 per hour. I also saw several people Stand Up Paddleboarding.
    • Scuba diving is available for certified divers only and snorkeling is also available.
    • 3.6-mile hiking trail in the park, picnic area, cabins, RV, camping, and gift store, among other amenities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jU3B_0h5SZXbc00
The Historic Thursby HouseEmily Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yB2zU_0h5SZXbc00
A lot of scuba divers here to explore the cavernsEmily Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XfhX_0h5SZXbc00
Emily Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rw8qu_0h5SZXbc00
Emily Adams

Isn't he pretty? This is also the overlook where I first saw the manatees in the water!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVT0g_0h5SZXbc00
Emily Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSAvG_0h5SZXbc00
Emily Adams

I love how easy it was to see them in this water!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWtIw_0h5SZXbc00
Emily Adams

As you can see above, the kayakers had a great view of the manatees! Another great place to see manatees in Florida is the Crystal River area on the western side of the state. A few Novembers ago, I went swimming (with a wetsuit) with the manatees there through River Ventures and got to see so many of these beautiful creatures and snorkeled among them. As soon as I got into the water, one gave me a "hug". It was slightly scary at first since they are HUGE, but they're extremely gentle animals, and just very curious. Our guide said they are drawn to people that have similar vibes to them, so it was cool to have a manatee buddy!

I'd encourage you to check out this park and/or one of the many other beautiful Florida state parks if you want an inexpensive way to spend some time exploring nature. Hontoon Island State Park is another lovely park in the area (less than 30 minutes away from Blue Spring). It is only accessible by a short (free) ferry ride across the St. Johns River and is a great place for fishing. It also has a hiking trail and is definitely much less crowded and has a more secluded feel. There are a few rustic cabins there for camping as well.

Have you been to any Florida state parks? Do you have any road trips or local adventures planned soon? Let me know your favorite spots in the comments!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyV79_0h5SZXbc00
Emily Adams

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# manatees# florida# blue spring state park# florida parks# road trip

Comments / 7

Published by

Passionate about highlighting small businesses in the Carolinas, outdoor adventure spots and unique food.

Kernersville, NC
497 followers

More from The Planking Traveler

Norwegian Cruise Line to remove COVID vaccination requirement starting in September

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line announced that starting with September 3rd sailings, they will allow unvaccinated adults to sail with proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within the last 72 hours. They are the first cruise line to make the change to allow adults to sail regardless of vaccination status. Up until to this point, cruise lines have only allowed very limited exemptions for unvaccinated adults and have allowed unvaccinated children under age 12 to cruise with proof of a negative test.

Read full story
17 comments
Petersburg, VA

Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving Center

As someone who has a major fear of flying, the idea of skydiving never appealed to me. Though I’ve taken hundreds of flights over the years, I still get nervous each and every time there’s turbulence, so the thought of hurling myself out of a plane made my palms sweat. If I had given myself time to think about it, I definitely would have backed out, but last year I planned an impromptu birthday trip to the Virginia Skydiving Center for my husband, Gabe. I figured I’d share my experience for those of you who are considering skydiving for the first time. Many people have this on their adrenaline junky bucket list with no fear and only excitement, but I was not one of those people.

Read full story
3 comments
Williamstown, KY

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!

Read full story
6 comments
Ferguson, NC

Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains

As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!

Read full story

How to support small businesses by editing Google Maps

I’m sure we all know (or own) a small business that could use some help right now. Depending on your level of comfort, there are several ways you can help businesses, including shopping there, ordering takeout or dining in for restaurants, writing reviews for them, buying gift cards from them, and sharing their content on social media.

Read full story
High Point, NC

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.

Read full story
Shallotte, NC

Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox

On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).

Read full story
2 comments
Asheville, NC

Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your Dog

I like to refer to Asheville as the hippie melting pot of culture, breweries, culinary treats, and natural beauty. With each visit, I find something new to love. On our most recent weekend in Asheville, we brought our dog with us, nervously wondering how much it would hamper our freedom. As it turns out, we found plenty of pet-friendly activities, so I’m sharing our itinerary with you!

Read full story
Sweetwater, TN

Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake

Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.

Read full story
4 comments

Pregnancy & Postpartum Options Expanding In the Triad - Growing Families Lactation & Doula Interview

After recently giving birth with the support of an incredibly helpfuldoula, I knew I wanted to spread awareness for those who don’t know what doulas offer, may be wondering if a doula would be a good fit for their labor, or may be looking for lactation support for their postpartum time.

Read full story
Duffield, VA

Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park

My husband and I have a goal this year of visiting one new state park each month, whether it be for just a day trip or for an entire weekend. With 41 state parks in our home state of North Carolina and 38 state parks in nearby Virginia, thankfully we have a huge variety of parks to choose from within a fairly short distance from us.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensboro, NC

Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox Wellness

Since I grew up in Asia where alternative treatments are widely used, I’m more than open to trying Eastern medicine-based therapies like cupping. I’ve had some severe shoulder and neck pain recently that restricted my range of motion and didn’t seem to be improving with stretching and heat. I knew back in the day, Michael Phelps had used cupping during the Olympics for recovery, and I’ve also had several friends share their positive experiences about how cupping helped relieve chronic pain, so I thought it was worth a shot.

Read full story

Adventure Close To Home at Hanging Rock State Park

One of the many things I love about North Carolina is the natural beauty we’re surrounded by in every corner of our state. With 14 National Parks and 41 State Parks, you could probably spend years just exploring them all. My husband and I have enjoyed hiking several parts of the Mountains to Sea Trail, as part of our overall goal to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail in each state. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can try taking a long weekend to hike the 36 miles from Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park, which is part of the MST. Someday we would like to hike that route, but so far we have just enjoyed camping in Hanging Rock State Park itself and enjoying the many stunning views that its trails offer. As you can see from this map, the trails vary from 0.4 mile easy hikes to 7.4-mile strenuous hikes, so there is something for every fitness level.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!

Read full story
Mouth Of Wilson, VA

How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park

I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.

Read full story
2 comments
Greensboro, NC

Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy

This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

The Best Hikes near Winston-Salem

One positive of the past few years has been having the time to explore many more places within our state, and a lot of new hiking spots. Here are some parks and nature preserves we have explored this year, along with some that are still on our to-do list! They are all located within 2 hours (most closer to 1 hour or less) from North Carolina’s Triad area of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.

Read full story
6 comments
Greensboro, NC

The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro

Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensboro, NC

Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & Body

If you’re like me, you probably spend a lot of time connected to technology. We work on our devices daily, sleep with them next to us, take them to the bathroom with us, and rarely have them out of sight. Most of us realize this pattern isn’t healthy, but find it difficult to completely disengage from the devices that keep us organized, connected, and oftentimes stressed. While I don’t have the solution to our “always-on” societal demands, I was able to enjoy a new and relaxing experience called flotation therapy that I hope many of you will be able to try as well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy