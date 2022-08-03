Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!

If you love staying in unique accommodations, I have THE place for you in Carolina Beach (which is basically considered part of Wilmington, NC). For Week 19 of our trying new things challenge, my husband and I took a road trip here for the weekend and got to stay in this beautifully converted shipping container that is located just two blocks from the beach! Until recently, I didn’t even realize shipping containers could function as lodging, but apparently, repurposing them is quickly gaining popularity as a way to create eco-friendly living options. Another bonus, this one we stayed in is pet-friendly. You can find the details about this shipping container here.

It had everything we needed and we loved how they made such good use of the space without making it feel cramped. Sasha approved of the space and quickly claimed the couch as her own.

The beach is serene, but if you'd like to get out and explore the area, here are some ideas!

Active Ideas

Take a self-guided or ranger-led hike on the Venus Flytrap Trail to see the multiple varieties of carnivorous plants (best seen in warmer months) and get your NC State Parks Passport stamped. You can also visit the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden to see more!

Visit the Riverfront Farmers’ Market – fun shopping area where you can also support local farmers and small businesses.

Attend a free outdoor workout with Females in Action or F3 (the equivalent for men). They are held almost every day of the week and can be a great resource if you’re traveling and don’t have a gym nearby.

Take a tour of Battleship North Carolina and also be sure to stroll down the Riverwalk. These are not hidden gems by any means, but definitely worth your time!

Play a volleyball tournament at Capt’n Bills– they have a restaurant and a relaxed vibe with multiple volleyball courts.

Food and Drink

Eternal Sunshine Cafe – Unique breakfast spot. Try one of their benedicts!

Genki – It’s a small, family-owned restaurant with amazingly fresh sushi and house sake that is out of this world. Try to make a reservation because it fills up quickly. Also, be SURE you try the house-made caramels they offer you at the end of the meal.

Indochine – Thai and Vietnamese that offers huge portions of deliciousness. It gets very crowded so come early or make a reservation.

Tap Tea Bar. They have delicious boba tea and frosteas (with ice cream) options, board games to play, and they are pet-friendly! They gave our fur baby a dog treat, so nice!

Have you been to Wilmington or Carolina Beach? Let me know your favorite spots there if so!