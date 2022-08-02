Pregnancy & Postpartum Options Expanding In the Triad - Growing Families Lactation & Doula Interview

The Planking Traveler

After recently giving birth with the support of an incredibly helpful doula, I knew I wanted to spread awareness for those who don’t know what doulas offer, may be wondering if a doula would be a good fit for their labor, or may be looking for lactation support for their postpartum time.

I think a big misconception is that doulas only support unmedicated birth, but the reality is they are there to empower YOU to have the birth that you want, and to help advocate for your wishes. They come alongside you during the prenatal period and can help with creating a birth plan, answering questions, and getting you prepared for labor. My doula group offered birth and breastfeeding classes that my husband and I attended together and definitely benefited from.

Some doulas also offer specific postpartum support where they can come to your house and bring you meals, help with breastfeeding, help with taking care of the baby, cleaning, etc. I would highly recommend investing in a postpartum doula, as it’s easy to focus heavily on preparation for your labor and not enough on all the support you will need after the baby arrives. Along those lines, I learned so much from Jessica’s birth and breastfeeding classes during my pregnancy and I am excited to share this interview with you to get an in-depth look into the life and work of being a doula and lactation consultant as she has just started her own business.

How did you first become interested in being a doula – what’s your background? 

I was interested in being a doula after having my first baby. During my first pregnancy I wanted to hire a doula at the end of pregnancy but I waited until the last minute and then the doula I wanted to hire was not available for my due date. My husband and I did our first birth solo and overall it wasn’t a bad experience. However, there were many times during the birth when I did not know what to do. I was mostly doing the right thing, but I could have benefited from the reassuring prescience of a doula. I also wish I would have been given other options during the pushing stage because I stayed in the same position to push for over two hours.

Immediately after the birth, my husband and I both knew that we would have a doula for any future children. When we had our second baby, we hired a doula immediately! That birth was a more challenging birth but with the presence of a doula, it was much more manageable. After experiencing birth without a doula and then with a doula, I knew that I wanted to be a doula. Birth is simply better with a doula and I wanted to be able to provide that support to other moms. My background in psychology and education (a former high school teacher) made the transition easy – I enjoy supporting and educating others while being sensitive to unique individual needs. 

How long is the training/certification to become a doula and how did you choose which organization to use?

The training and certification process to become a doula is actually quite simple! I was certified through DONA International. The certification process begins with a 3 day interactive and hands-on workshop. After the workshop, you have to attend 3 births in the certification process and receive positive feedback from the doula client, their nurses, and their providers (doctors/midwives). In addition to the births, you do quite a bit of self study and reflection, attend a childbirth and breastfeeding class, go through some basic business training, and then make connections with local birth resources. I also furthered my study by shadowing some established doulas in the area. 

How many births have you attended?

As of July, 2022, I’ve attended 265 births over the past 6 years as a doula.

Most memorable or longest/shortest birth?

The longest birth I ever attended was actually the first birth I ever attended and I actually LOVED the birth – this was a clear sign that I was meant for this work even in the midst of 2 days of no sleep. Thankfully, I did have the opportunity to switch out with another doula for a short time to get some rest and for the client to have a doula that was 100% while I recovered. There have been several short births – there have been many times when I am talking to a mom on the phone and I tell them “Now! It’s go time right now. You need to go to the hospital because you’re having a baby soon!” and then many of those moms have had babies in less than an hour after arriving to the hospital where I meet them. 

Did you use a doula when you were giving birth?

Absolutely. 100%. Doulas need doulas. You can’t doula yourself. I suppose you could, but I didn’t want to. I know the value that a doula brings to the birth space. I can’t tell myself what’s normal. I can’t always tell that things are progressing. I can’t rub my own back. Often times I need someone outside myself to encourage me to change positions. I can’t take priceless photos of myself while in labor. I can’t reassure my husband. I wanted a doula for all those reasons and more. 

Share a little about your business and what support an IBCLC offers?

I began my business, Growing Families Lactation & Doula when I became an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. In addition to doula work, I wanted to be able to support families in the next logical step – breastfeeding their babies! In the postpartum time, your OB/Midwife makes sure that the mom is clinically healthy and that she is not having any concerns with her breasts (or the rest of her body). The baby’s pediatrician cares for the health of the baby and makes sure that the baby is gaining weight appropriately. Breastfeeding, however, intimately involves both the mother and the baby working together. That’s where the lactation consultant is essential.

It takes time (usually over an hour) to fully assess feedings in the newborn time and answer questions and concerns for the parents – and that’s when everything is going well! It’s common for families to encounter breastfeeding challenges and lactation consultants are the experts on solving those concerns. What makes my work different at growing families is that I go to the family’s home, I see the baby feeding in their space, and then I suggest modifications in the feeding plan if needed or desired. More health insurance companies are covering in-home lactation visits for free. I can currently see families for 6 free visits if they have Cigna, BCBS, or Anthem for health insurance. If you’d like to see if you are covered for free visits, complete this form

If not covered for free visits, I do a discounted cash-pay rate and I am available as much as needed over phone or text after the visit together. For more information on that, contact me through my website.

What types of pain management techniques can you offer as a doula?

The most common pain management techniques I use are position changes, massage, using a TENS unit, or getting moms to get in the water (a tub or a shower). If moms desire more than that, I can help counsel on when other techniques could be helpful – things that a hospital provides like laughing gas (nitrous oxide) or an epidural. 

What would you say is the biggest reason to hire a doula?

Knowing that a doula will be at your birth is priceless. Birth is unpredictable. A doula can help you be flexible, know what questions to ask, and know what your options are no matter which way your birth goes. A doula is also incredibly helpful in the prenatal time as you prepare and in the postpartum period as you adjust to life with a new baby. 

Do you attend home births?

Yes, but they must have a Certified Nurse Midwife in attendance because a doula is not a healthcare provider. 

How do you juggle the unpredictability of doula work while raising a family?

I have A LOT of family support! This is key! My husband is incredibly supportive and he has a flexible job that allows me to go to births when needed and not need to worry about childcare for our four kids. It also means that we don’t go out of town often at all because I’m usually on call or at least the second doula on call in case two moms have their babies at once. I could never do doula life without the support of committed doula partners. This allows me to escape at times and not be on call 24/7. It also gives my clients the reassurance that they will have a doula that they know at their birth no matter when it happens. 

Most rewarding and most challenging part of your job?

Most challenging – on-call life. Most rewarding – watching families grow. It never gets old. To be invited into this special time for families is an honor and I’ll never tire of it. 

I hope you enjoyed this behind-the-scenes look at doula life! Feel free to drop any questions you have in the comments and reach out to Jessica if you’re looking for excellent doula/lactation support in the Triad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S91ak_0h149YZH00
Olivia Anne Snyder/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# doula# postpartum# lactation consultant# pregnancy# breastfeeding

Comments / 0

Published by

Passionate about highlighting small businesses in the Carolinas, outdoor adventure spots and unique food.

Kernersville, NC
300 followers

More from The Planking Traveler

Williamstown, KY

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!

Read full story
3 comments
Ferguson, NC

Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood Mountains

As part of our "trying new things challenge', my husband surprised me with a trip to Leatherwood Mountains. This beautiful resort/equine center is located in Ferguson, NC with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. When we arrived he told me that he had booked us a 2-hour trail ride on the horses! How fun!

Read full story

How to support small businesses by editing Google Maps

I’m sure we all know (or own) a small business that could use some help right now. Depending on your level of comfort, there are several ways you can help businesses, including shopping there, ordering takeout or dining in for restaurants, writing reviews for them, buying gift cards from them, and sharing their content on social media.

Read full story
High Point, NC

The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina

Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.

Read full story
Shallotte, NC

Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox

On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).

Read full story
2 comments
Orange City, FL

Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!

Read full story
2 comments
Asheville, NC

Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your Dog

I like to refer to Asheville as the hippie melting pot of culture, breweries, culinary treats, and natural beauty. With each visit, I find something new to love. On our most recent weekend in Asheville, we brought our dog with us, nervously wondering how much it would hamper our freedom. As it turns out, we found plenty of pet-friendly activities, so I’m sharing our itinerary with you!

Read full story
Sweetwater, TN

Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake

Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.

Read full story
3 comments
Duffield, VA

Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park

My husband and I have a goal this year of visiting one new state park each month, whether it be for just a day trip or for an entire weekend. With 41 state parks in our home state of North Carolina and 38 state parks in nearby Virginia, thankfully we have a huge variety of parks to choose from within a fairly short distance from us.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensboro, NC

Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox Wellness

Since I grew up in Asia where alternative treatments are widely used, I’m more than open to trying Eastern medicine-based therapies like cupping. I’ve had some severe shoulder and neck pain recently that restricted my range of motion and didn’t seem to be improving with stretching and heat. I knew back in the day, Michael Phelps had used cupping during the Olympics for recovery, and I’ve also had several friends share their positive experiences about how cupping helped relieve chronic pain, so I thought it was worth a shot.

Read full story

Adventure Close To Home at Hanging Rock State Park

One of the many things I love about North Carolina is the natural beauty we’re surrounded by in every corner of our state. With 14 National Parks and 41 State Parks, you could probably spend years just exploring them all. My husband and I have enjoyed hiking several parts of the Mountains to Sea Trail, as part of our overall goal to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail in each state. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can try taking a long weekend to hike the 36 miles from Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park, which is part of the MST. Someday we would like to hike that route, but so far we have just enjoyed camping in Hanging Rock State Park itself and enjoying the many stunning views that its trails offer. As you can see from this map, the trails vary from 0.4 mile easy hikes to 7.4-mile strenuous hikes, so there is something for every fitness level.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!

Read full story
Mouth Of Wilson, VA

How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park

I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.

Read full story
2 comments
Greensboro, NC

Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy

This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

The Best Hikes near Winston-Salem

One positive of the past few years has been having the time to explore many more places within our state, and a lot of new hiking spots. Here are some parks and nature preserves we have explored this year, along with some that are still on our to-do list! They are all located within 2 hours (most closer to 1 hour or less) from North Carolina’s Triad area of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.

Read full story
4 comments
Greensboro, NC

The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro

Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensboro, NC

Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & Body

If you’re like me, you probably spend a lot of time connected to technology. We work on our devices daily, sleep with them next to us, take them to the bathroom with us, and rarely have them out of sight. Most of us realize this pattern isn’t healthy, but find it difficult to completely disengage from the devices that keep us organized, connected, and oftentimes stressed. While I don’t have the solution to our “always-on” societal demands, I was able to enjoy a new and relaxing experience called flotation therapy that I hope many of you will be able to try as well.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston Salem

Are you someone that feels invigorated, breathes easier, and feels more alive when you’re spending time by the ocean? If you don’t live near the coast or don’t get to visit often, thankfully there is another option for you to experience some of these same benefits – salt caves! Salt caves (also known as halotherapy) are popping up all over the US and Europe as more and more people have seen the healing benefits of salt. I first experienced a salt cave in South Carolina at Breath of Salt Spa.

Read full story
4 comments
Kernersville, NC

Don't Miss Kernersville's New Outdoor Fitness Court

Recently I enjoyed visiting our newly opened Novant Health Fitness Court here in Kernersville! Have you heard of Fitness Courts yet? If not, you may soon see one coming to a city near you.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy