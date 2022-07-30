Mouth Of Wilson, VA

How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park

The Planking Traveler

I love hiking, but I love animals even more, so when I discovered a park in Virginia that offered incredible trails and wild ponies galore, I was itching to get there as soon as possible. We were also kicking off our 52 Hike Challenge, so this was the perfect place to start.

Thankfully, the weekend of January 2nd was unseasonably warm (in the 50’s) and we jumped at the chance to take a quick road trip up to Virginia to check out Grayson Highlands State Park. The park is located in the tiny town of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. From the park website:

Near Mount Rogers and Whitetop Mountain, Virginia’s two highest mountains, Grayson Highlands offers scenic views of alpine-like peaks more than 5,000 feet high. Facilities include a visitor center, campgrounds, and hiking trails leading to waterfalls and overlooks. Scenic horse trails and a horse camping area with electric and water hookups, stables and parking for trailers are available. The park provides year-round access to the Appalachian Trail and the Virginia Highlands Horse Trail.

Know Before You Go

  • Park entry fee is $7 but jumps up to $10 on weekends (April-October). It is cash-only and you just place the money in an envelope at the entry gate (honor system).
  • Parking is limited by the popular trail areas so it’s best to arrive early.
  • Dress in layers as the highlands can get quite windy and cold.
  • Wear waterproof hiking boots and try to bring a change of socks as many of the trails include creek crossings and muddy areas.
  • There is a bathroom steps away from the trailheads, so that’s convenient!

We started by hiking the Cabin Creek Trail which was a 2 mile moderately strenuous loop with several waterfalls along the way. We enjoyed all the creek crossings and so did our pup, but many areas require you to climb slippery rocks, so make sure to wear boots with good tread and hiking poles will be helpful as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDpSR_0gyGzLV500
Emily Adams

Show Me The Ponies

After the Cabin Creek Trail, we took a short walk over to the Massie Gap area and started up the Rhododendron Trail which was unique because unlike most trails, it had a gate we had to close behind us once we entered. We knew this was to keep ponies safely in the highlands area, so I started to get excited, hoping we’d get to see some soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHXjt_0gyGzLV500
Emily Adams

The Cabin Creek trail was literally walking down a creekbed under heavy cover of trees but this trail was much different and went uphill as we left the forested area and entered the highlands. The smell will let you know that you’re close to the ponies as you start to have to watch your step so you don’t trod in their piles of poop!

As we climbed the last hill before the clearing, I saw 3 ponies off in the distance and squealed! My husband stayed back with our pup so that she wouldn’t startle them, and I hiked up closer to get a better look at them. Note – it is not permitted to pet the ponies as they are wild animals, but many people were petting them and crowding all around them to get photos, which was upsetting to me. Another thing to note – do not to approach the ponies from behind, as they’ve been known to kick quite hard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1evi_0gyGzLV500
Gabe Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNZPT_0gyGzLV500
Emily Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIfct_0gyGzLV500
Emily Adams

Gabe Adams

Emily Adams

Aren’t they adorable? They were so furry and I loved all the different markings on them. We saw probably 8-9 ponies in total, but it got to be quite crowded in the area as everyone was wanting to get near them to get photos so we didn’t stay too long. The ponies were grazing and enjoying the sunshine but as people crowded around, they started heading down the Appalachian Trail that connected to the Rhododendron Trail.

All in all, it was undoubtedly a worthwhile visit and we enjoyed both the waterfall trail and the fairly easy hike up to see the ponies. While I can’t say it’s a hidden gem anymore, we had the Cabin Creek Trail to ourselves about 90% of the way, so there are some areas of peace and tranquility, just not near the much sought after ponies!

If you bring a dog, just make sure to keep them on a leash and make sure they’re not reactive toward other animals as there were many other dogs there on the trail.

If you’re looking for another fun activity not too far from this park, check out the Virginia Creeper Trail less than an hour away.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# grayson highlands# grayson highlands state park# hiking# ponies# virginia hikes

Comments / 1

Published by

Passionate about highlighting small businesses in the Carolinas, outdoor adventure spots and unique food.

Kernersville, NC
147 followers

More from The Planking Traveler

Asheville, NC

Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your Dog

I like to refer to Asheville as the hippie melting pot of culture, breweries, culinary treats, and natural beauty. With each visit, I find something new to love. On our most recent weekend in Asheville, we brought our dog with us, nervously wondering how much it would hamper our freedom. As it turns out, we found plenty of pet-friendly activities, so I’m sharing our itinerary with you!

Read full story
Sweetwater, TN

Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake

Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.

Read full story
2 comments

Pregnancy & Postpartum Options Expanding In the Triad - Growing Families Lactation & Doula Interview

After recently giving birth with the support of an incredibly helpfuldoula, I knew I wanted to spread awareness for those who don’t know what doulas offer, may be wondering if a doula would be a good fit for their labor, or may be looking for lactation support for their postpartum time.

Read full story
Duffield, VA

Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park

My husband and I have a goal this year of visiting one new state park each month, whether it be for just a day trip or for an entire weekend. With 41 state parks in our home state of North Carolina and 38 state parks in nearby Virginia, thankfully we have a huge variety of parks to choose from within a fairly short distance from us.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensboro, NC

Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox Wellness

Since I grew up in Asia where alternative treatments are widely used, I’m more than open to trying Eastern medicine-based therapies like cupping. I’ve had some severe shoulder and neck pain recently that restricted my range of motion and didn’t seem to be improving with stretching and heat. I knew back in the day, Michael Phelps had used cupping during the Olympics for recovery, and I’ve also had several friends share their positive experiences about how cupping helped relieve chronic pain, so I thought it was worth a shot.

Read full story

Adventure Close To Home at Hanging Rock State Park

One of the many things I love about North Carolina is the natural beauty we’re surrounded by in every corner of our state. With 14 National Parks and 41 State Parks, you could probably spend years just exploring them all. My husband and I have enjoyed hiking several parts of the Mountains to Sea Trail, as part of our overall goal to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail in each state. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can try taking a long weekend to hike the 36 miles from Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park, which is part of the MST. Someday we would like to hike that route, but so far we have just enjoyed camping in Hanging Rock State Park itself and enjoying the many stunning views that its trails offer. As you can see from this map, the trails vary from 0.4 mile easy hikes to 7.4-mile strenuous hikes, so there is something for every fitness level.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte

I’m by no means a runner, but I am competitive and love the thrill of pushing myself, so in the past few years, I have run a few trail races and completed one obstacle course race called Rugged Maniac. Recently, I combined those two and ran my first Obstacle Course Trail Race called The Scrambler at the US National Whitewater Center in Charlotte! My friend Naomi and I are both in love with the Whitewater Center and were already planning to be there to watch their Build Your Own Boat Competition, so we decided to sign up for the race to challenge ourselves and see if we could do it!

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy

This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

The Best Hikes near Winston-Salem

One positive of the past few years has been having the time to explore many more places within our state, and a lot of new hiking spots. Here are some parks and nature preserves we have explored this year, along with some that are still on our to-do list! They are all located within 2 hours (most closer to 1 hour or less) from North Carolina’s Triad area of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.

Read full story
4 comments
Greensboro, NC

The Best Spots for Bubble Tea in Greensboro

Are you looking for the best boba (bubble tea) near Greensboro or High Point, North Carolina? Over the past few years since I’ve moved to North Carolina, I’ve kissed a lot of boba frogs and have only found a few princes that I can recommend without reservations. Here are my favorites, in no particular order.

Read full story
1 comments
Greensboro, NC

Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & Body

If you’re like me, you probably spend a lot of time connected to technology. We work on our devices daily, sleep with them next to us, take them to the bathroom with us, and rarely have them out of sight. Most of us realize this pattern isn’t healthy, but find it difficult to completely disengage from the devices that keep us organized, connected, and oftentimes stressed. While I don’t have the solution to our “always-on” societal demands, I was able to enjoy a new and relaxing experience called flotation therapy that I hope many of you will be able to try as well.

Read full story
Winston-salem, NC

Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston Salem

Are you someone that feels invigorated, breathes easier, and feels more alive when you’re spending time by the ocean? If you don’t live near the coast or don’t get to visit often, thankfully there is another option for you to experience some of these same benefits – salt caves! Salt caves (also known as halotherapy) are popping up all over the US and Europe as more and more people have seen the healing benefits of salt. I first experienced a salt cave in South Carolina at Breath of Salt Spa.

Read full story
4 comments
Kernersville, NC

Don't Miss Kernersville's New Outdoor Fitness Court

Recently I enjoyed visiting our newly opened Novant Health Fitness Court here in Kernersville! Have you heard of Fitness Courts yet? If not, you may soon see one coming to a city near you.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy