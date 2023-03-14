US drone sinks into Black Sea, collides with Russian jet, tensions between two superpowers expected to increase.

There is a big news about the ongoing tension between Russia and the US over the Ukraine war. It is reported that there has been a collision between two Russian jets and an American drone in the Black Sea. This information has been given by the US Army. Explain that the Black Sea is the water area whose borders meet both Russia and Ukraine. Military activities in the region have increased in the last few months due to the Ukraine war.

There is a big news about the ongoing tension between Russia and the US over the Ukraine war. It is reported that there has been a collision between a Russian jet and an American drone in the Black Sea. This information has been given by the US Army. According to CNN, a Russian fighter jet forced the US Air Force drone to land. On Tuesday, a strange situation arose over Kala Sagar when Russian jets and American MQ-9 Reaper drones came face to face. During this time, the Russian jet damaged the propeller of the American drone.

Photo by Twitter@krassenstein

This incident happened when the Reaper drone of America and two fighter jets of Russia SU-27 were circling in the international waters above the Black Sea. CNN has quoted American officials as saying that during this time a Russian jet intentionally came in front of the American drone and started dropping oil from the jet. During this a jet damaged the propeller of the drone. This propeller was attached to the back of the drone. American forces were forced to dump the drone in the Black Sea after the propeller was damaged.

The Black Sea borders Ukraine and Russia

Explain that the Black Sea is the water area whose borders meet Russia and Ukraine. Due to the Ukraine war, there has been military tension in this region for the last several months.

Russian and American aircraft keep flying over the Black Sea during the Ukraine war, but this is the first time that the warplanes of the two countries have come in front of each other and such a collision has occurred.

The US Air Force has reacted strongly to this incident. The U.S. Air Force has said that two Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted a U.S. Air Force surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 drone in an unsafe and unprofessional manner. This happened when the US drone was flying inside the international border.

Drone's propeller destroyed by jet collision According to the US Army, at 7.03 am (Central European Time), the Russian Su-27 destroyed the propeller of the American drone. The US military claims that the Russian jet hit the American drone and also dropped fuel on it.

James B. Hecker, a US Air Force officer and commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Africa, said, "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and shot down by a Russian aircraft, resulting in The accident occurred and the MQ-9 was a total loss," in fact after this collision the US authorities were forced to sink their drone in the ocean. He said that he appeals to Russia to conduct its operation in a professional manner. The US Army said that these aggressive actions of the Russian Army are dangerous and this can greatly increase the confrontation between the two countries.