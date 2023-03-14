China criticises US, Australia and UK over AUKUS deal,Russia also reacts

Us President Joe Biden on Monday met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In this meeting held under the banner of AUKUS, a deal was made to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia by 2030. During this, Biden said that this deal is an important step towards bringing stability to the Indo-Pacific region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzeEI_0lIeA51m00
Photo byTwitter@rishisunak

Under this deal, the US will give Australia 3 US Virginia class nuclear powered submarines. At the same time, 2 more submarines will also be supplied to him if needed. Under this project, Britain and Australia will together make 8 SSN-AUKUS submarines, in which American technology will be used.

Exercise to keep indo-Pacific region free and free

In fact, the US, Australia and Britain announced the nuclear-powered submarine agreement AUKUS on Monday (March 13). Us President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the announcement after a summit in San Diego, USA on Monday.

After this, US President Joe Biden has emphasized that this step has been taken to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and free. In the early 2030s, the US will sell three Virginia-class submarines to Australia, selling two more if needed. 

'US-U-Australia ignoring global interests'

Regarding the AUKUS deal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the joint statement of the US, Britain and Australia is proof that these countries are completely ignoring global interests to serve their own interests. All these countries are constantly moving forward on the path of danger.

US-UK submarines to train Australian crew

The delivery of the SSN-AUKUS submarine, built under the partnership of the three countries, will be delivered to the UK by the end of the 2030s. At the same time, Australia will get this submarine in early 2040. It will be co-produced by BAE and Rolls-Royce. According to an Australian defense official, it will cost about $ 245 billion . By 2027, four American and one British submarine will be deployed in Western Australia to train Australian crews.

US to share technology with Australia for the first time

During this time, Biden constantly emphasized that these submarines will use nuclear power. There will be no nuclear weapons on them. This will be the first time since 1950 that america will share its nuclear technology with any other country. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described it as a strong partnership and said- This will be the first time that three fleets of submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean will work together to maintain peace.

At the same time, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said- We have offered to share information with China about this deal. However, we are not aware of their response.

'Strong partnership needed amid growing challenges'

Sunak said- The challenges we are facing are constantly increasing. Russia attacked Ukraine, while China's activities are also increasing continuously. On the other hand, Iran and North Korea are working to spread unrest. In such a situation, the threat of instability and division on the world is constantly increasing. Amidst all this, it is very important that we strengthen our countries together.

Biden to hold talks with Xi Jinping soon

Meanwhile, China condemned the AUKUS deal as illegal. Due to this partnership, Australia also canceled a submarine deal with France. France is angry with him about this. On China's stance, Biden said, "It's not a matter of concern. I am going to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon. However, there is no information about when Biden and Jinping will hold talks.

Russia reacted.

Regarding this agreement, Russia said that it will only increase tensions in Asia and Europe. Due to this agreement, controversy can arise all over the world. "We must ensure that there is no risk from this project," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said.

What is AUKUS?

AUKUS, formed in September 2021, is a new defense grouping between Australia, the UK and the US, focused on the Indo Pacific region. With this alliance (AUKUS), China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific region can be controlled. Under this, the US will share nuclear submarine technology with Australia. After AUKUS, Australia has made $ 31 billion with France. The submarine deal was cancelled.

