There is no place left in the world where fresh air is left, scientists recently warned about air pollution

The planet

There is no place left in the world where the air is clean. The air is constantly becoming poisonous. Air pollution is spreading its foot everywhere. This warning has been given in a recent study. Scientists have warned that only 0.0001 population of the world is getting less polluted air .

Photo byPatrick HendryonUnsplash

The condition is getting worse by coughing and coughing. There is irritation in the eyes and fatigue in the body. What is the reason? Poisonous air. Now there is no place left in the world where anyone is getting clean air. The air is polluted on 70 percent of the world's day in a year. Only 0.0001 percent of the world's total population is getting less polluted air. 

For the first time, a study has been done in which air pollution of the whole world has been calculated. The scientists leading this study are from Monash University in Australia. Whose report was recently published in The Lancet Journal. Every year 80 lakh people die due to air pollution. 

2.5 micrometers i.e. PM 2.5 size polluting particles get into the blood through your breath. Due to which stroke, lung cancer and heart diseases are happening. According to world health organization (WHO) rules, the maximum exposure of PM 2.5 to a person every day should be 15 μg /m3. But from 2000 to 2019, its average was 32.8 μg/m3. That is, more than double. 

Air samples taken from 65 countries

This study has been done on the basis of data obtained from 5446 monitoring stations installed in 65 countries. East Asia is the most polluted. Over the past two decades, the region has seen an average annual average of exposure to PM2.5 in the amount of 50 μg/m3. It is followed by South Asia with 37.2 μg/m3. The last is North Africa with 30 μg/m3. 

Lowest pollution in New Zealand-Australia

The lowest pm2.5 pollution in the last two decades was recorded in New Zealand and Australia at 8.5 μg/m3. It is followed by 12.6 μg/m3 in Oceania and 15.6 μg/m3 in South America. Air pollution levels decreased in Europe and North America between 2000 and 2019, but increased in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America and the Caribbean. 

Climate change is poisoning the air

Air pollution has a seasonal pattern. In northwest China and north India, the use of petrol and diesel increases pollution in winter. But on the east coast of North America it increases in summer. In 2019, wildfires in Australia greatly worsened the air quality there. Such accidents due to climate change are constantly increasing. 

Yuming Guo, an air quality researcher at Monash University, said that from this study we are getting to know how much air pollution is outside. How much impact is it having on the health of humans? With this help, governments, policy makers will be able to make rules and regulations for a long time. 

