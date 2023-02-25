Make restaurant style honey chili potatoes at home, you will forget to eat outside

Snacks Recipe: The taste of hot honey chili potato is very much liked in evening snacks. Most people like to eat them by going to the street side or restaurant. Let's know how to make Honey Chili Potato at home .

Honey Chilli Potato Recipe: If you are fond of eating street food, then you must have tasted Honey Chili Potato. It's really fun to eat finger chips with crispy honey and sesame. By following this method given below, you can easily prepare honey chili potatoes like a market in your kitchen. Surely the taste will be perfect. Let's see the method .

Honey Chilli Potato Ingredients: Ingredients

Potato - 4

Arrowroot - 1/4 cup

Oil - 2 tbsp

Sesame seeds - 1 tbsp

Soy sauce - 1 tsp

Chopped red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt - less than 1 tsp

Vinegar - 1 tsp

Honey - 2 tbsp

Green chilli powder - 1 tsp

Oil for frying

Capsicum - 1/2 cup

Green chillies - 2 (finely chopped)

Ginger - 1/2 inch (grated)

Tomato sauce - 2 tbsp

Red chilli sauce - 1 tsp

How to Make Honey Chili Potato: How to Make Honey Chili Potato:

To make honey chili potato, first wash the potatoes thoroughly and peel them off. Now fill water in a bowl and cut the potatoes into long pieces and put them in it. When all the potatoes are cut, squeeze them and put them in a bowl, then add arrowroot to it and mix well with the help of hands.

Fry the chopped potatoes and remove them.

Pour a pan over the gas and heat it by adding oil. When the oil boils well, add chopped potatoes to it and fry them. When it is light golden, take them out in a plate. Now your potatoes are ready. All they have to do is fry them .

Put the pan on the gas and fry the vegetables.

Now put a pan on the gas and heat it by adding 2 tablespoons of oil to it. When the oil is hot, add 1 teaspoon sesame seeds to it and fry it. In a few seconds, the sesame seeds will be roasted, then add 1/2 cup capsicum on top and sauté on a medium flame till it becomes light crunchy. After this, add 2 finely chopped green chillies, 1/2 inch ginger, 2 tablespoon tomato sauce, 1 teaspoon red chili sauce, 1 teaspoon soy sauce, 1/2 teaspoon chopped red chili, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon vinegar and cook well on low flame.

Mix the fried potatoes in the pan mixture.

Now turn off the gas and add 2 tablespoons of honey on top of the mixture and mix it. Now add the fried potatoes to it and mix well. Your honey chili potatoes are ready .