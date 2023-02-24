If there is migraine before pregnancy, then there may be problem in pregnancy.

A recent study has revealed that if there is a pre-pregnancy migraine, then the chances of having three major problems in the pregnancy increase. These three problems are pre-term delivery, gestational hypertension and pre-eclampsia .

Every stop of the nine-month journey of pregnancy has its own discomfort. But women who have had migraine (headache) problems before, they should be very careful. In a study with Harvard Medical School with Brigham and Women's Hospital, researchers have found that women with pre-pregnancy migraines have a higher risk of gestational complications. These include three risk factors, including pre-term delivery, gestational hypertension and pre-eclampsia.

To assess the relationship between migraine and pregnancy complications, the researchers analysed data from thousands of women. The study, published in Neurology, describes how pre-pregnancy migraine is directly linked to adverse outcomes in pregnancy. Through this study, it has been said to keep it as a clinical marker to understand the risk of delivery.

Researchers say that pre-term delivery and blood pressure disorders cause any disease or mortality in the mother and child. "The findings of our study show how migraine history can be viewed as a risk factor to monitor it more and more during pregnancy," said study author Alexandra Purdue Smith, medicine instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Women are more likely to have migraines than men

According to statistics, women are two to three times more likely to have migraine than men. Anyway, migraine is most prevalent in women between the ages of 18 and 44 years. For some, migraine headaches may be accompanied by Aura. Symptoms often include bright light pricking and headaches. So far no studies have examined the risks of aura phenotype migraine (with symptoms different from aura).

Perdue-Smith and his colleagues studied 30,555 pregnancies. The study also included data from migraine patients with aura and without aura phenotypes. The researchers found that pregnancy migraine was associated with a 17 per cent higher risk of preterm delivery, a 28 per cent higher risk of gestational hypertension, and a 40 per cent higher rate of pre-eclampsia.

This is a relief

In the study, participants suffering from migraine who used regular aspirin before pregnancy (more than twice a week). They had a 45 per cent lower risk of pre-term delivery. The US Preventive Services Task Force currently recommends lower doses of aspirin during pregnancy from patients at high risk of pre-eclampsia. Clinical trials have shown that low doses of aspirin during pregnancy are also effective in reducing rates of pre-term birth. However, in this study, explanation was not given about the use of aspirin.

Our findings of a lower risk of premature delivery in migraine sufferers reporting regular aspirin use before pregnancy suggest that aspirin may also be beneficial for women with migraine. He says that researchers cannot make some recommendations on aspirin dosage. Clinical trials will be needed to answer this question .