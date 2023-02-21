The earthquake again threatened Turkey : Strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Hatai province,Panic among people .

Photo by AFP

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 has occurred in Turkey. These tremors have been felt in Hatay province. After the devastating earthquake of 7.4, there is an atmosphere of panic in Turkey once again. There is chaos on the ground, how much damage has been done, it is not yet clear. Two weeks ago, strong tremors were felt in Turkey and Syria, in which more than 45 thousand people died .

Earthquake hits Turkey again

Now once again the land of Turkey is trembling, the strong tremors of 6.4 have frightened everyone. Whether there was any loss of life or property, it cannot be said right now. But there is an atmosphere of fear among the people. They had not yet recovered from the last earthquake that now once again they are afraid of destruction. Now this fear is because the previous earthquake was devastating. By the way, earthquake tremors have also been felt in Nicosia. Its intensity has been 6.2 there, it is believed that due to Turkey, tremors were also felt there .

There has already been a great destruction

For information, let us know that earlier on the morning of February 6, strong tremors were felt in Turkey. The first earthquake occurred at 4.17 am. Its intensity on the Richter scale was 7.8 magnitudes. The epicenter of the earthquake was Gaziantep in southern Turkey. Shortly after people could handle it, another earthquake occurred, its intensity on the Richter scale was 6.4 magnitude. This phase of earthquake tremors did not stop here. This was followed by another 6.5-magnitude shock. The quakes devastated 11 provinces, including Malatya, Sanliurfa, Osmania and Diyarbakir. At 4 pm, another earthquake occurred i.e. the fourth earthquake. It is being told that this shock caused the most devastation. Just one and a half hours later, at 5.30 pm, the fifth earthquake occurred .

Rescue operations were carried out in Turkey for several days and the bodies were continuously taken out. India had helped Turkey a lot in this rescue mission. Several teams of NDRF were sent, relief material was also delivered continuously. The Indian Army had even set up its own hospitals in Turkey where the injured received treatment. Some other countries also sent aid to Turkey on their behalf. On Sunday, the last team of India's NDRF has returned to the country. Pm Modi met all NDRF teams on Monday and encouraged them .