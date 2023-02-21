Biden makes big announcements in Ukraine, millions of dollars in military aid, Russia's problems will increase .

Photo by The planet

Joe Biden has arrived in Kiev. He has said that the US will give millions of dollars of military aid to Ukraine. He has said that america's help to Ukraine will continue and sanctions will be tightened on those who help Russia. Us President Joe Biden has suddenly arrived in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, just before the completion of one year of the Russo-Ukraine war. He has met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and talked about providing a variety of weapons to Ukraine. He said the US would provide USD 500 million in military aid to Ukraine. The US will soon announce an additional delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars.

Biden said the US will provide Ukraine with a new USD 500 million military aid package that will be announced on Tuesday.

"During the visit, I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radar, to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardment," Biden said in a Statement issued by the White House. At the same time, I will also point out that later this week, we will tighten sanctions against companies and individuals who are helping Russia in the war .

This is Biden's first visit to Kiev and the circumstances in which he is visiting are very important. "Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," Zelensky said during his meeting with Joe Biden.

Joe Biden has made several tweets about his meeting with Zelensky. "As russia's invasion of Ukraine nears a year ago, I am in Kiev today to meet President Zelensky and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity," he wrote .

Biden said when Putin launched his offensive a year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was not united. He thought that in such a situation he would not get any challenge but he proved completely wrong. Over the past year, the US has provided military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and formed a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific, he said. Ukraine will continue to receive this support .

US-Ukraine joint statement

After meeting the US President, Zelensky has said in a joint television statement that the democratic world will win this historic war.

"The relationship between the United States and Europe is at the most important stage in history. Our talks today have been successful and the results of this visit will also be seen on the battlefield. The US decision to give Abrams tanks to Ukraine has strengthened the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky thanked Biden and said that Ukraine is going to get a very important package from the US, which will give a strong response to Russian aggression.