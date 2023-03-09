Alpharetta, Georgia Has its Very Own Castle – A Dwarf Castle that is

Located in an area where you wouldn’t typically expect to see a castle of any kind, lies Alpharetta’s Dwarf Castle – a place you won’t want to miss

Photo by peachexplorer.com

Without being a legitimate fairy-tale princess, or living somewhere in England or Ireland, not many of us get to see an actual castle – and that’s especially true for people passing through the affluent Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. However, a truck driver with some very eclectic tastes decided to change all that.

According to county records, construction on the house began in 1950. It was built by Rudy and Ruth McLaughlin. Rudy was a long-haul truck driver who told his wife he would build her a castle and kept his word. It was heavy work, to be sure. Mortar and concrete for the roof had to be hefted in five-gallon buckets.

Photo by peachexplorer.com

Today, the castle is surrounded by a wrought iron fence and features gnomes (which are sometimes called dwarves – hence the name of the castle) who guard the grounds. A large swimming pool also surrounds the castle home which also doubles as a modern type of moat. Altogether, the two-bedroom house is a little over 1400 square feet and has two garages which are only accessible by traversing a drawbridge – just like it works in any respectable North Georgia castle.

Photo by peachexplorer.com

Since this is a private home, it’s not open for tours, but it is still pretty cool to see from the road.

Photo by peachexplorer.com

Most of us can remember a time when we dreamed of living in a castle. Either being a princess high in some tower, or a knight clad in shining armor, wandering the halls. No matter what: castles rock!

To be sure, Georgia does have a few different castles scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique history.

Photo by peachexplorer.com

Should you ever happen to find yourself passing through Alpharetta, and deciding to forego the photos and feast your eyes on The Dwarf Castle for yourself, you can do so by plugging this address into your GPS:

Photo by peachexplorer.com

12570 Arnold Mill Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30004

Just keep in mind that while this castle is a sight to see and worthy of a trek, it is private property and trespassing will not be tolerated. Make sure when you visit to snap some photos to share!

Photo by peachexplorer.com

What do you think?

