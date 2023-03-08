It’s a Deal - Giants and Daniel Jones Come to Terms in 11th-Hour Pact

The Peach Explorer

With the clock dwindling, and the NFL Franchise tag deadline in full sight, the Giants and Daniel Jones found a way to get it done

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwvUO_0lBEQDZ600
Photo byconversationsports.com

According to sources within the organization, there was never a doubt in the minds of the Giants brass that Daniel Jones would still be their starting quarterback once the 2023 season began.

But the Giants wanted more than a one-year, franchise-tagged contract. They wanted some continuity at the quarterback position – the kind of continuity that only comes with a long-term contract extension.

On the other side, Daniel Jones also wanted some continuity in his future, but he wanted that continuity to be achieved while earning a level of compensation that was in league with what he believed to be other quarterbacks of his caliber.

On Tuesday, mere minutes before the impending NFL Franchise tag deadline was upon them, both the Giants and Jones appear to have gotten pretty much exactly what each of them wanted.

In the end, the two sides managed to grind out an eleventh-hour agreement on a four-year pact worth $160 million, with $82 million of that fully guaranteed over the first 2 years of the contract, and with Jones able to earn an additional $35 million across the term of the contract in incentives.

For the team, Jones’ 2023 salary cap hit should come in around $18.5 million — a much more serviceable figure than the $32.4 million the franchise tag would have cost the Giants.

With a 4 p.m. cutoff for the Giants to apply the tag on Jones — a scenario neither side wanted — this deal arrived just in time for the Giants to go about their business knowing Jones, 25, is secured for a price that importantly also allows the team some salary-cap flexibility. That flexibility they immediately used to retain the services of star running back Saquon Barkley by immediately applying the team’s non-exclusive franchise tag on him – but that’s another article.

Jones now becomes only the ninth quarterback in NFL history to average at least $40 million in salary per year.

When the news of the signing was released, Barkley was one of the first people to publicly support the deal.

“Congrats brudda’’ Barkley tweeted, adding fist-pound and heart emojis.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton, a 2019 draft classmate of Jones, also posted on Twitter:

“Nobody more deserving congrats brudda.”

For the first time since he was drafted in 2019, Jones stayed healthy for the entire 2022 season and, in doing so, managed to amass career highs in completion percentage (67.2), passing yards (3,205), passer rating (92.5), rushing (708 yards) and rushing TDs (7), although he managed to throw only 15 touchdown passes.

But, perhaps more importantly, Jones showed his new head coach, Brian Daboll that he could actually win games, leading the G-Men to a 9-6-1 record in the 16 games Jones started (he was held out of the season finale because it was an irrelevant game for the team).

Jones was nothing less than incredible in the 31-24 playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings before the season came to an end the next week in Philadelphia. After playing out his four-year, $25.6 million rookie deal, Jones fired his previous representation agency, CAA, and hired Athletes First for these negotiations.

Their initial asking price soared above $45 million per year and might have reached as high as $48 million, however, those numbers were never going to be workable for the Giants while they owned the leverage of the franchise tag, which would have given Jones no security beyond this season, and could have seriously hurt his marketability if he had a bad year or suffered a serious injury.

# daniel jones# new york giants# saquon barkley# franchise tag# nfl free agency

