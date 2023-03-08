Pack Appears Ready to Part Ways with Rodgers – Grant Permission for Jets to Negotiate Directly

And the Jets wasted no time sending an entourage on Woody Johnson’s private jet to meet with Rodgers face-to-face – before the ink on the Packers’ permission slip even dried

As is common every offseason, this year’s hard-date deadline for teams to apply their lone franchise tag on a player they have been unable to reach a contract extension with (this year it’s today – March 7th) saw more than a little tumult.

What doesn’t happen every year on this date, however, is significant credible trade news between teams and players who aren’t facing expiring contracts and free agency – until today.

It was on this day that The Green Bay Packers decided to grant permission for the New York Jets to exclusively negotiate with their guaranteed first-ballot Hall-of-fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets took that permission and ran with it – well, actually they flew – on Jets owner Woody Johnson’s private plane, to meet and negotiate face-to-face with the eccentric QB.

What’s more, these negotiations never would have gotten to this point, and permission to meet with Rodgers never would have been granted, if the Jets and Packers hadn’t already come to terms at least on a preliminary trade that would net the Jets one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in exchange for what you can be sure will be a king’s ransom that is sure to include the Jets #13 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, as well as several others, I’m sure.

