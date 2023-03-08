It’s Official – Giants Sign Jones, Tag Saquon – How Will He Respond?

Can the Giants save the day and reach an agreement with their stud RB, or will another team swoop in with an offer Saquon can’t refuse?

Photo by conversationsports.com

After a long and tumultuous contract negotiation with their franchise quarterback, the Giants and Daniel Jones managed to come to terms on an 11th-hour, 4-year, $160 million contract, $82 million of which is fully guaranteed within the first two years of the contract – complete with incentive clauses that could net the 25-year-old signal caller another $35 million over the course of the contract.

What’s more, they completed the deal scant minutes before the 4 pm NFL deadline for a team to impose their one and only franchise tag on a player they couldn’t manage to re-sign conventionally.

For his part, Saquon Barkley took the news just as professionally as he handles most things. He promptly tweeted his support for his quarterback and good friend:

He did this even though the Jones signing freed up the team’s franchise tag, which they would have used on Jones had the two sides not been able to reach an agreement before the 4 pm Tuesday deadline. Instead, the Giants promptly affixed the non-exclusive variety of the tag on Saquon – a circumstance the star running bag is on record saying he disapproves of.

The two sides now have until July 17th to come to terms on a new contract before the tag kicks in and prohibits them from further negotiations until the end of the Giants’ 2023 season. Once the new deadline has come and gone, Barkley will play the 2023 season for the Giants on a one-year contract for a non-shabby salary of $10,091,000.

The problem is, the Giants offered Barkley a multi-year $12 million per year contract earlier in the season which the running back declined, so he’s not too likely to be impressed with the tag salary.

However, since the Giants opted to use the less expensive non-exclusive franchise tag, all other teams have the right to negotiate with Saquon between now and July 17th also. Should one or more other teams come to terms with Barkley on a mutually agreeable multi-year deal, the Giants will have the option to match that offer or let Barkley go in exchange for the next 2 of that team’s first-round draft picks.

That might seem like a pretty heavy price tag, and for most players, it is. But when talking about one of the top players at their position – as Saquon Barkley is, it’s not hard to imagine a team or two who would gladly sacrifice their next two #1s to land such an exceptional running back in his prime.

Also, keep in mind that the Giants drafted Barkley #2 overall back in the 2018 NFL draft. For context to demonstrate how highly the Giants front office thinks of Saquon, when they selected him with the #2 overall pick, it was still a full year before they drafted Daniel Jones and a scant two picks before the Buffalo Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen. Hmmmm.

Since being drafted in 2018, Barkley was awarded Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 and has accounted for over 6,000 yards and 37 total touchdowns since – and that’s after injuries in 2019 and 2021 sandwiched a pandemic-plagued 2020 season.

Despite some questions about his ability to remain healthy long-term, those numbers could definitely justify sacrificing 2 first-round draft picks to a lot of teams in need of an elite backfield talent.

What do you think?

