New Mayor Nadine Padezanin Takes Office - Freedom, PA

Newly Elected Mayor Nadine Padezanin Talks with Alan Lee - The Patriot Perspective Studio 76/Alan Lee

January 3rd, 2022 marked the day that Freedom, PA in Beaver County swore in Nadine Padezanin as Mayor by Magistrate District Judge Alex Korol .

A strong woman who entered the race as a write-in, this Republican pushed out the Democratic Mayor 180 to 122.

While most reporters focus on Mayor Padezanin as being the first female Mayor in Freedom’s history, Nadine stays focused on the community and what she can do to serve the area.

Her goals are simple as she told us that she wants,

- “To be a voice for the community. To make a change for Freedom and improve the community overall and to be a role model for my daughter". Padezanin

Her first plans consist of addressing the safety concerns of the city steps that lead up to the Freedom Area School, as well as renovations of some playgrounds to make them better, safer and more welcoming for the children and families of Freedom.

The new Mayor's first duties later that day was to swear in new Council Members. She said she is looking forward to working closely with the people of Freedom and helping to make the neighborhood a better place.

We here at Studio 76 in Freedom, PA will be following the new Mayor and bringing you updates as well as an exclusive sit down interview as she works toward uniting Freedom residents and serves the community through her term.

WATCH the whole interview

Article written and filmed by Alan Lee for Studio 76 and The Patriot Perspective