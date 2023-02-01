The Troubled Teen Industry is Out of Hand: Let's Look at The Facts

The Troubled Teen Industry is in trouble. Hundreds of victims have begun speaking out, and the end of the industry looms on the horizon. Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash

The troubled teen industry is a commonly overlooked industry in which thousands of children are abused for profit systematically, and change may be on the horizon. The troubled teen industry is massive, with Unsilenced reporting that anywhere between 120,000 and 200,000 children are being held (most likely) against their will in institutions where their freedoms are severely limited.

Cornelius Frederick was only 16 years old when he passed after staff at the Lakeside Academy program in Michigan brutally restrained him. Photo by (NBC News)

One of the most tragic and recent victims of the troubled teen industry is Cornelius Frederick, the 16 year old boy who was brutally murdered after employees at Lakeside Academy in Michigan restrained him. After exiting from the restraint, Cornelius's body went limp and collapsed on the ground.

Cornelius was declared as deceased just shortly after he was rushed to the hospital. Of course, there is so much more to this story that you haven't considered. First, the nurses and other staff on duty took a full 12 minutes after they realized Cornelius was unresponsive to call emergency services.

Across the United States, over 5000 schools and organizations continue to operate openly, with little to no restrictions on their iron grip on the human rights of their subjects. The troubled teen industry brings in over a billion dollars every single year, and the biggest cost isn't even the ridiculous tuition fees that the glorified cults charge uneducated parents.

The government provides over $23 billion dollars in funding to the troubled teen industry every single year. This massive cost on the American government does zero good and all harm, with many previous victims just now speaking out against their abusers in the troubled teen industry.

One of the most notable names in the troubled teen industry movement is none other than Paris Hilton, the mental health advocate and survivor that is leading the charge in the battle against the troubled teen industry. When Paris was a child, she was sent to the now notorious Provo Canyon School, where she was brutally abused in the worst ways imaginable.

Paris Hilton holding a sign that says "Shut Down Provo" outside of the Provo Canyon School, where she was held captive during her teens. Photo by (USA Today)

Now, Paris is leading legions of her fans to push for tighter legislation on the troubled teen industry through her movement and education platform, Breaking Code Silence. Paris started Breaking Code Silence after her own experience of abuses at the Provo Canyon School. Paris details her experience with the troubled teen industry in her new documentary, This is Paris, on YouTube.