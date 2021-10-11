What to watch for this week in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Post

A re-opening, a signature event, and discussion by city officials of law enforcement in schools, fee hikes for garbage and recycling services, and moving the start/finish line of 2022 Tour de Palm Springs to a different street are all on the agenda in the city this week.

While by no means an exhaustive list and not a substitution for our daily rundown of government meetings and other happenings in town, here’s what to watch for in the city this week:

HOLIDAY TODAY: Government offices, state and federal courts, and many libraries will be closed today for Columbus Day, a federal holiday that is also celebrated as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. There are no classes for area students, and there will be no U.S. Mail delivery, like for all federal holidays. Most banks are also expected to be closed. Trash service is on a regular schedule this week.

TRAM RE-OPENS: The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway plans to officially re-open today after about a month of annually scheduled maintenance. The tramway closed on September 7 for annual maintenance to reposition track ropes, change pendant

ropes, and test mechanical and electrical systems. Company officials said that doors were initially scheduled to re-open October 4, but weather issues and problems acquiring replacement parts caused a one-week delay. The first tram up will be at 10 AM, the last tram up is at 8 PM, and the last tram down is at 9:30 PM.

FILM FESTIVAL: The 8th Annual Reel Women’s Film Festival kicks off today and runs through October 23, benefiting Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest . While traditionally held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, this year, the event is entirely virtual. It features multiple award-winning films that can be streamed at any time during the event. Instructions will be sent after registration, which can be done here . The Post is proud to help sponsor this event.

OBEDIENCE CLASSES: The Kennel Club of Palm Springs begins its next nine-week beginning obedience classes on Tuesday at 7 PM at the Palm Springs Police Canine Training Center, 200 S. Civic Drive. You can register by simply attending the first class — which is informational only, so please do not bring your dog — and paying a $120 fee. All dogs are welcome to take part in the classes but must be at least six months old. For additional information, contact trainer Rick Klassen at 760 329-4885. You will be able to participate in the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen Test after the last class.

MODERNISM: The Modernism Week Fall Preview takes place Thursday through Sunday. The event offers visitors and locals a taste of modernism through talks and seminars, in-person home tours, and parties in unique locations not regularly open to the public. Tickets for dozens of events can be found here . In addition to the Fall Preview, you can find furniture, art, décor, and design elements at the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition that runs Friday through Sunday at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros. The weekend kicks off with an opening night party ( tickets are available here ) on Friday, October 15 at 6 PM. The main event continues all weekend, starting at 10 AM ( registration is available here ).

CITY COUNCIL: The Palm Springs City Council will again take up the issues of police in city schools when it meets Thursday at 5:30 PM. It had earlier pulled approval of an agreement with the Palm Springs Unified School District from its consent agenda to learn more about the School Resource Officer (SRO) program. While a deeper dive into the SRO program is still pending, city staff recommends the Council move forward with approving the agreement. Also on the Council’s agenda is a proposal to increase fees charged to customers of Palm Springs Disposal Service. An annual rate increase should have been done in the spring but was delayed. The Council will also discuss moving the 2022 Tour de Palm Springs off Palm Canyon Drive to Indian Canyon Drive in response to a request from some downtown business owners.

SHELTER BENEFIT: Mark Saturday on your calendar for the first-ever PS We Love You Scavenger Hunt. Starting at 10 AM at Palm Springs Animal Shelter and Demuth Park, individuals and teams will hunt for clues through an app-based scavenger hunt, visiting landmarks and local businesses while solving virtual clues. The team with the most points will win prizes. More information about the event, which will benefit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, is available here .

SHREDDING: The city’s next Shredding and E-waste event will be held Saturday from 8 AM until 12 PM. at Palm Springs City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. This is a free event for Palm Springs residents. Paper to be shredded is limited to three 9x13x17 boxes — the size of a case of paper from an office supply store. Electronic waste may include items such as computers, monitors, TVs, phones, fax machines, and small appliances.