City comes alive with multiple events in October

Film festivals, a touch of Modernism, awards events, candy and costumes, and a charity walk are all proof that October 2021 is shaping up to show that Palm Springs is back in action — cautiously — after the cancellation of many events last year due to COVID-19.

While by no means an exhaustive list, and not a substitution for our daily rundown of government meetings and other happenings in town, here’s what to watch for this month:

ALL MONTH

The Palm Springs Public Library is inviting the public to learn about the origins and practices of various Halloween traditions around the world during its Hallow-Read Around The World program. It’s just one of several reading challenges the library is presenting.

The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival is accepting submissions from students enrolled in any school in the Riverside County school system. Each winner will receive mentorship to enhance their play, a free public staged reading by professional actors, and a $500 scholarship to help further their career in the arts.

THIS WEEK

Neighbors throughout the city will be stepping out to shine a light on crime during National Night Out on October 5. Among the events, Rimrock Neighborhood Organization Chair Carlene Hart is hosting a discussion with police, fire, and city staff at her home in the Safari Mobile Home Park from 4 PM until 6 PM. To RSVP, email her at hokuokalani@yahoo.com . All Palm Springs residents are asked to turn on their exterior lights between 5 PM and 10 PM.

AAP Food Samaritans holds its 2021-2022 Season Kickoff On October 7 from 6 PM until 8 PM. The event includes entertainment by Broadway star Andrea McArdle, as well as cocktails and hors d' oeuvres. To attend, you must RSVP by the end of today (October 4). Call 760-325-8481 to RSVP.

Palm Springs police officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny will be honored by family, friends, coworkers, and community members during the fifth annual commemoration of their line-of-duty deaths that occurred in 2016. The ceremony will be held Friday, October 8 at 5 PM at 169 N. Indian Canyon Dr. The public is invited to attend. The ceremony, which includes the dedication of a mural honoring the fallen officers, will be held outdoors and is expected to conclude by 6 PM.

WEEK OF OCTOBER 11

The 8th Annual Reel Women's Film Festival kicks off October 11 and runs through October 23, benefiting Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest . While traditionally held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, this year the event is fully virtual. It features multiple award-winning films that can be streamed at any time during the event. Instructions will be sent after registration, which can be done here . The Post is proud to help sponsor this event.

The Modernism Week Fall Preview takes place October 14 through 17. The event offers visitors and locals a taste of modernism through talks and seminars, and in-person home tours and parties in unique locations not regularly open to the public. Tickets for dozens of events, both in person and virtual, can be found here .

In addition to the Fall Preview, you can find furniture, art, décor, and design elements at the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale Fall Edition that runs October 15 through 17 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros. The weekend kicks off with an opening night party ( tickets are available here ) on Friday, October 15 at 6 PM, and continues with the main event all weekend, starting at 10 AM ( registration is available here ).

) on Friday, October 15 at 6 PM, and continues with the main event all weekend, starting at 10 AM ( ). Mark Saturday, October 16 on your calendar for the first-ever PS We Love You Scavenger Hunt. Starting at 10 AM at Palm Springs Animal Shelter and Demuth Park, individuals and teams will hunt for clues through an app-based scavenger hunt, visiting landmarks and local businesses, while solving virtual clues. The team with the most points will win prizes. More information about the event, which will benefit the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, is available here .

WEEK OF OCTOBER 18

The Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards will be presented during an event on October 20 that starts at 6 PM at the Palm Springs Hilton, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. The award recipients were announced on September 23. The Post is proud to be a sponsor of Pride events.

Nickerson-Rossi Dance is holding the Palm Springs International Dance Festival Fall Series from October 21 through 24. Events include an opening night party at 6:30 PM at Desert Rose Playhouse, 611 S. Palm Canyon Dr. All-all access pass can be purchased here .

is holding the from October 21 through 24. Events include an at 6:30 PM at Desert Rose Playhouse, 611 S. Palm Canyon Dr. All-all access pass can be . Arthur Lyons Film Noir Festival runs from October 21 through October 24 at Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. The event was started in 2000 by Lyons, a mystery author and Palm Springs community leader who passed away in 2008. The festival includes an eclectic mixture of prestigious and obscure black and white “B” movies from the classic film noir period. More information, including ticket prices, can be found here .

The LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert holds its annual Center Stage event on October 22 at 5:30 PM at the Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail. The event is designed to honor the team of volunteers who help LGBTQ people along their way each and every day through work at The Center. This year, Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton, a Center board member, will receive The Center's 2021 Legacy Award. Tickets for the event are available here .

The city of Palm Springs hosts a pair of Halloween-themed events this week. They include:



Candy, Cars & Community at Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave., on Saturday, October 23. The event runs from 12 PM until 3 PM and features not only candy and cars, but also games. It is free to attend.



Floating Pumpkin Patch takes place at the Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way, starting at 11 AM on October 24. The price of admission is $5 and includes a free pumpkin. Events include coffin races, pumpkin painting, a selfie booth, and more.

WEEK OF OCTOBER 25

Author Wade Rouse, a part-time Palm Springs resident who writes under the pen name Viola Shipman, releases his latest book on October 26. The Secret of Snow pays tribute to the ways in which Rouse’s grandmother helped him reconnect with his love for the holiday season and his family traditions in the wake of the devastating loss of his brother at a young age. You can preorder the book here .

Palm Springs Leather Pride runs October 28 through October 31 at multiple locations in the city and surrounding area. Events include the Mr. Palm Springs Leather 2021 Contest, the Formal Leather Dinner, clothing-optional pool parties at Canyon Club, a hosted Cigar Social at Barracks, as well as an evening Cruise Party and Vendor Mart at Tool Shed. Tickets for all of the events are available here .

The community's largest gathering of HIV advocates comes together on Saturday, October 30 at 8 AM to walk toward ending the HIV and AIDS epidemics in the Coachella Valley. The 2021 Desert AIDS Walk , presented by Desert Care Network, will be an in-person event this year, starting at Ruth Hardy Park and following a route through downtown Palm Springs. It is designed as a family- and pet-friendly event and includes a Health and Wellness Village presented by Walgreens. For more information, including how to register or form a team of walkers, turn here .

Multiple Halloween celebrations and events are planned this week. Among them:



The city’s Parks and Recreation Department holds its annual Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru starting at 4 PM on Friday, October 29. The free event takes place at the James O. Jesse Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Rd. Participants are invited to wear costumes and participate in trunk or treating and games, while listening to live entertainment.



The 3rd Annual Boo Ball takes place on Saturday, October 30 from 6 PM until 10 PM at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Money raised by purchasing tickets to the event ( available here ) helps support Boo2Bullying .

) helps support .

Be a Hero for Kids Halloween Bash takes place on Sunday, October 31, and benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs. The event is held at the Palm Springs Hilton, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, from 4:30 PM until 7 PM. Tickets are available here .

.

Halloween weekend comes to an action-packed conclusion Sunday evening, October 31, as Arenas Road turns up the volume during its annual Palm Springs Halloween event starting at 4 PM. The event features bands, DJs, guest appearances, and lots of celebrating. Information about VIP tickets is available here .

