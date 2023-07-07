Dankha is new information chief

John Dankha has been promoted to the position of chief information officer for the City of Huntington Beach. In his role, he will be responsible for overseeing the technology plans for all city departments and maintain citywide technology systems.

Leading the Information Services Department, John will create policies and procedures that will guide his department in implementing programs and services to enhance the city’s technology infrastructure and protect information systems.

John joined the City of Huntington Beach in September 2021 as a senior information technology manager and quickly advanced to deputy director of administrative services and most recently as acting chief information officer.

Prior to joining the City of Huntington Beach, John spent 25 years in the private sector as the owner of an IT consulting business where he started a managed service provider consulting firm. He later moved into a chief information officer role for various companies spanning a wide range of industries.

Just before joining Huntington Beach, he worked for the City of Long Beach where he had the opportunity to work on a once in a life time project to build the IT infrastructure for the new Civic Center in downtown Long Beach, which included their city hall, port, and central library buildings. John was tasked with designing the Civic Center’s IT stack along with a new state-of-the-art data center.

As the data center manager, he coordinated the migration of the entire data center to the new data center. John is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

John has been a resident of Huntington Beach for over 30 years. In his spare time, he serves as a coach and board member to his children’s sports teams and volunteers on an IT advisory board for business graduates at California State University, Long Beach.