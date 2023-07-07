Fund-raiser for injured lifeguard

A fund-raising campaign has been organized for a Huntington Beach city lifeguard who sustained a spinal injury while performing her duties.

According to the Huntington Beach Fire Outreach Foundation, Elizabeth Lovat was injured on Monday. She was taken to an area hospital where she is in stable but serious condition.

Lovat attended Huntington Beach High School and is now enrolled at Iona College in New York where she plays Division 1 water polo,

An All America athlete, she maintains a 4.0 grade point average. She’s a senior studying speech pathology,

Donations may be made to “The Lizzie Fund” by mailing a check to HB Fire Outreach Foundation, 6771 Warner Ave., P.O. Box 1903, Huntington Beach CA 92647 or via PayPal.