Opinion: The Travesty of the Debt Limit Farce

The Old Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cvfb_0dCZLava00
Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

The debt limit was raised three times under Trump with nary a whimper, but now with Dems in charge it's a big deal once again.

Republicans never had a problem lifting the debt limit under Trump. It seems only the policies of Democrats bring forth Republicans' mock fiscal responsibility. Why do we reelect people who threaten to shut down our government over partisan politics? If running the government is their job, isn't causing the government to shut down the ultimate admission of failure?

Perhaps we need an amendment to the Constitution to inject some backbone and responsibility into our elected leaders. I doubt our founders anticipated such reckless behavior as refusing to pay the nation's bills. I think such egregious behavior should be met with correspondingly harsh consequences.

Sure, go ahead and default on our responsibilities — we'll dissolve the government, unseat all elected representatives with no recourse for reelection and finally hold new elections. Then we can start over again, hopefully, with a new government willing to do the job.

I'm tired of the empty threats. The Republicans played these deficit ceiling games through the Obama administration, and now they are at it again with the Biden administration.

What hypocrisy to rubber-stamp Trump’s requests to raise the debt ceiling but pretend concern over the debt limit when the Democrats are in power.

Is this what we elect these people for — to play partisan power games with the nation's reputation? Who are our representatives threatening with a government shutdown?

The little guys — you and me.

Shutting down the government, which is the direct result of holding the line on the debt limit, stops the Federal government from serving the American people. Payments from the Federal government to families who count on them for survival would end along with maintaining national defense, national parks, and countless other recipients would be at risk. The public health system, which has enabled this country to react to a global pandemic, would be unable to adequately function along with Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

What we have is our representatives threatening the very constituents who elected them.

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, wants to grant a temporary increase until December, although that would merely postpone a default deadline for a matter of weeks.

Really Mitch! How generous of you to grant the government a few weeks more to do the job you were elected to do — how about you admit abject failure and resign?

What a farce. We elect these people to run the government in our stead, and they turn around and threaten to run it into the ground. At the very least, they should forfeit a month's pay for every day they cause the government to be shut down. But I believe that a more appropriate consequence would be to lose their elected office, admit total incompetence and failure, and be barred from ever running for public office again.

Why should we put up with this nonsense from our elected representatives? We elected them to do a job. Defaulting on the nation's debts is not an option, it is an admission of failure. Now it's December already, so it's time for Mr. McConnell to start harping on the debt ceiling again. Merry Christmas!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Debt LimitEconomyMcConnellPolitics

Comments / 0

Published by

Looking for solutions to improve our world. I write about politics, education, climate change, and any issues important to average Americans struggling to survive in a world gone mad.

Chico, CA
156 followers

More from The Old Man

Opinion: We Need to Reinstate the Draft Before We Jump Into Ukraine

Are you willing to send your children or grandchildren to keep Russia out of Ukraine?. We are barely out of Afghanistan and now US officials are looking to join another conflict in a faraway corner of the world. What’s mind-boggling is the fact that fifty percent of Americans support this initiative — would they still support military intervention in Ukraine if there was a chance their own children would serve there, perhaps die there?

Read full story

Elections — Maybe There's a Better Way

IowaPolitics.com, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commo. Every two years, the political circus comes to town — does it produce the best candidates?. There has to be a better way to democratically select good leaders for our nation. The current beauty pageant is not working. It’s all posturing and no substance. We are supposed to be a representative democracy — a republic. Who does our leadership represent? Certainly not the average US citizen.

Read full story

Opinion: Would You Let Your Armed Teenager go to a Protest?

I suppose it’s good to know if your underage son or daughter procures a weapon, seeks out trouble in a nearby town, kills two people, and wounds a paramedic, all will be forgiven — self-defense.

Read full story

Opinion: When Did We Start to Hate One Another?

If this is progress, maybe we need to rethink progress. I wish it were simply a nightmare. At least you can wake up and shake it off. But there is no waking up from the hate that smolders in America. Somewhere in our past, we took a wrong turn, ending up in a dark alley with no way out. How else did we end up with a nation so divided that a significant number of citizens want to break the US up into new countries?

Read full story

Will Congress Enforce the Bannon Subpoena?

Congress has not exercised its authority to “arrest and detain” in 100 years. Why not? Do they like being ignored?. It’s well known that there is one system of justice for the average citizen and quite another system if you’ve got the money to afford suitable legal representation. But there is yet another level of justice when it comes to constraining the behavior of our government officials.

Read full story

Opinion: Fox News Instills Fear, Rather Than Imparting The Simple Truth

DonkeyHotey, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Gullible conservatives will believe anything that comes out of Tucker Carlson’s mouth. Carlson’s recent bellyache is about Critical Race Theory. A theory he clearly does not understand or pretends otherwise. Carlson contends schools are teaching race hate based on Critical Race Theory. He’s predicting that CRT will lead to an all-out race war in the US. I suppose a race war would be good for Fox ratings, their sole motivation. Michael Savage stated on Newsmax that “Now they’re beating up white children in schoolrooms.”

Read full story

Great Tech Always Serves our Dark Side First

The internet, social media, gaming are all eager to serve our base instincts. When you look at the 100 most visited websites, you get an idea of how people spend their time on the internet. Wikipedia tops the list, which is an indication of people seeking reliable information. Wikipedia is followed by YouTube, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter, which only tells part of the story.

Read full story

The American Dream is Dead

Or maybe it was just a fairytale to pacify the workforce and keep them on the job—soon an entire family will have to work to earn a living. I once believed that through education and hard work, each generation of Americans could rise to a higher living standard than the previous generation. Now I think that is just an illusion that has provided a robust workforce for our elite corporate masters — the American Dream is no more.

Read full story

The Metaverse, a Brave New World or Sinkhole of Waste

The metaverse  is the next evolution of the internet. The creator of Facebook wants to build an all-encompassing virtual world where you can hang out with your friends, game, shop — maybe move right in and live?

Read full story
4 comments

The UN Has a List of Terrific Humanitarian Goals. How Do They Stack Up to Political Goals?

As you might expect, the UN goals are hardly on the radar of any politician. In September 2019, the UN Secretary-General called on all sectors of society to mobilize for a decade of action. He urges a decade of action to meet the seventeen sustainable development goals to make the world a better place. The UN developed the goals after holding years of meetings and getting input from people around the globe.

Read full story

How Much Would You Pay Into a Defunct Retirement Program?

If you were born before 1966, you've been paying into one your entire life. If you were born in 1966, you hit the sweet spot because you will reach your full retirement age of sixty-seven in 2033, the year the Social Security Trust Fund is supposed to run out of funds.

Read full story

Simple Math-Magic for Preschoolers

"Candyland" by John-Morgan is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Easy things to do with young children to prepare them for the world of math. A strong foundation in math is critical to your child’s success in school and an essential gateway into many careers. Students in the US are struggling to build that foundation, and far too many reach middle school without vital number concepts.

Read full story
1 comments

When Will We Take Climate Change Seriously and Do Something?

Where is the tipping point that demands serious action?. The most urgent issue in this time and place is climate change. If we do not fix it, there is an excellent chance that our entire species will go extinct. While people are coming around to acknowledge that climate change is real, most people deny the dire consequences.

Read full story
30 comments

Is College the Best Option?

A college degree has gotten super expensive. Since you pay the bill, college should be the express path to a successful career. Boomers have watched college tuition fees double or triple, yet little has changed in the course work since we went to college. Look at the course offerings for your kids or grandkids. The classes will look familiar. What's changed is the cost of higher education. Boomers could go to college, work part-time and finish with a degree without being burdened by student loan debt. That's not possible today. Students are graduating with a heavy load of debt. In 1970 the average student loan debt per graduate was $1,070, and by 2020 it rose to $30,000 per student. That's a real burden when you are beginning your career.

Read full story
6 comments

Robbery of the Middle Class

Lopsided income distribution shifted $50 trillion from the middle class to the wealthy elite since the 1980s. Hopefully, you have heard about the Rand Study on Income Inequality and are shouting the message from the rooftops — our elite masters are committing grand theft to the tune of $2.5 trillion annually right out of our pockets.

Read full story
25 comments

Should We Abandon the Earth and Move to Mars?

Surface of MarsNASA / JPL, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The ultimate consumer society—use up one planet and move on to the next. It’s not space exploration that troubles me. It’s the belief that we have irrevocably fouled our own planet, so the best move is to look for another planetary home. Rather than make the sacrifices necessary to heal planet Earth, we have to audacity to look for another planet to destroy.

Read full story
24 comments

When We Finally Own Up to Climate Change, Capitalism Won’t Be the Answer

Capitalism is all about growth. It’s about the next new thing. How can the pursuit of private profit possibly address a global catastrophe?. Capitalists have never concerned themselves with issues of public interest. The capitalist directs industry with the power of capital to produce whatever is of excellent value. Adam Smith called it the “invisible hand.” The butcher does not ply his trade out of civic duty but for personal profit. He will not give up his business to pluck plastic out of the ocean for the good of humanity — besides, there is no market for soggy plastic. There is no profit from investing his capital in such an endeavor.

Read full story
73 comments

You Can Pay Off Your Mortgage Early

Shortening the life of your debt will save you money. The cost of housing, either renting or buying, is continually rising. Outside of the occasional burst bubble, housing costs increase over time. When I was attending college in the seventies, you could rent a two-bedroom apartment for $160 a month. Now in the same town, a two-bedroom goes for around $1,350.

Read full story

Crypto Mining vs. the Environment

The Bitcoin Energy DrainDenis Hess, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When faced with the realities of climate change, bitcoin mining is a waste of energy. In Dresden, New York, crypto-miners have fired up a moth-balled fossil fuel power plant to power their bitcoin mining operation. It takes 44 megawatts of electricity to power their 15,300 computer servers. That’s enough energy to power 35,000 homes. Climate activists are concerned that more bitcoin mining operations will follow suit, and more decommissioned fossil fuel plants with be brought back online. Although bitcoin is the name of a currency, I will use it as the generic term for all cryptocurrencies for this article.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy