The UN Has a List of Terrific Humanitarian Goals. How Do They Stack Up to Political Goals?

As you might expect, the UN goals are hardly on the radar of any politician
In September 2019, the UN Secretary-General called on all sectors of society to mobilize for a decade of action. He urges a decade of action to meet the seventeen sustainable development goals to make the world a better place. The UN developed the goals after holding years of meetings and getting input from people around the globe.
The UN has come up with worthy goals — goals for real people. How do they compare with a typical politician's list of REAL goals — not campaign goals, but honest deep in their heart goals. See the politician's real goals following the UN goals.
UN Sustainable Development Goals
7: Affordable and Clean Energy
8: Decent Work and Economic Growth
9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
12: Responsible Consumption and Production
16: Peace and Justice Strong Institutions
17: Partnerships to Achieve the Goal
Real, unvarnished political goals not to be confused with the UN List
- Stay in Power — from the lowliest congressman to the fascist dictator. This is always number one. Whether it's constant campaigning for re-election or a brutal campaign to wipe out the opposition, the goal is the same
- Grow the Economy — the economy generates all the goodies and is the only accurate measure of the state of a nation, so the economy must be nurtured and protected at all costs
- Reward contributors — this goes hand in glove with staying in power — you always must keep greasing the skids
- Enrich themselves and friends — why else seek public office? To serve the people? LOL
- Manage or control the news media — the news must always be managed and massaged. The third estate can pose a significant threat to re-election. As the master of deception, Donald Trump said, "There are always alternate facts."
- Disenfranchise the opposition to maintain power — from voter restrictions to genocide whatever works — remove the threat, stay in power at any cost
- Maintaining inequality — whoever said inequality was a bad thing — the rulers and elites on the top, everyone else on the bottom.
- Protect the above in the name of national security — maintain a strong military to protect all of the above.
As you can see, the politician's priorities differ slightly from the UN humanitarian goals. But since the politicians are in power to carry out the goals — who's goals will be satisfied first?
