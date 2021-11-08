The UN Has a List of Terrific Humanitarian Goals. How Do They Stack Up to Political Goals?

Is College the Best Option?

A college degree has gotten super expensive. Since you pay the bill, college should be the express path to a successful career. Boomers have watched college tuition fees double or triple, yet little has changed in the course work since we went to college. Look at the course offerings for your kids or grandkids. The classes will look familiar. What's changed is the cost of higher education. Boomers could go to college, work part-time and finish with a degree without being burdened by student loan debt. That's not possible today. Students are graduating with a heavy load of debt. In 1970 the average student loan debt per graduate was $1,070, and by 2020 it rose to $30,000 per student. That's a real burden when you are beginning your career.