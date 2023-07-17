New York Faces Hazy Weather Warnings Amid Heatwave, Storms on the Horizon

video by @CBSNewYork

Following a significant downpour and a wave of tornado warnings, New York braces itself for edging heat and a decrease in air quality in the coming days. While the previous storm system, which reached wind speeds of 80 mph, stirred trouble, thankfully it did not escalate to an actual tornado in New York. The prediction for Monday teases a peak temperature of 90 degrees, with a slight probability of afternoon storms.

However, hazy conditions due to the mingle of smoke and ozone is anticipated to cause air quality to dip. In response to the deteriorating air quality, an alert has been issued, targeting sensitive groups with a warning of a progressively unclear atmosphere. Although uncertainties envelop the week's end weather, forecast suggests the return of potential storms on Tuesday, while a window of clear weather is projected for Wednesday.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

