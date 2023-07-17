New York City, NY

Edward Caban Poised to Make History as NYPD's First Hispanic Commissioner

The NYC Vibe

video by @abc7NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33anXu_0nSUbNe400

Mayor Adams is set to make history today by appointing Edward Caban as the new NYPD Commissioner in a ceremonious event at the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. In what is being referred to as a landmark development, Edward Caban will become the first Hispanic Commissioner of the NYPD.

Beginning on the South Bronx streets in 1991, Caban's extensive career in the law enforcement dates back over three decades. His journey from a patrolman to the First Deputy Commissioner stands testament to his invaluable experience and dedication. His profound foresight for the role is backed by his community-centric approach, evidenced by his immediate response to a Bronx child's shooting.

Despite his esteemed reputation and impressive career graph, Caban's major challenge would be in overcoming the heightened public concern over spiraling crime rates. Reinstilling faith and reassurance in the heart of New Yorkers while tackling the city's crime woes will indeed be a daunting task for the new NYPD's top cop.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Mayor Adams expected to name Edward Caban as first Latino NYPD commissioner

[2] Mayor Adams set to announce Edward Caban as NYPD’s first Hispanic commissioner: sources

[3] First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban to be named new NYPD commissioner: sources

