Respite from Rain: New York Expects Sunny Forecast Ahead

After enduring heavy rain showers on Sunday, there's promising news for New Yorkers as the weather patterns are set to change, making way for warmer conditions. The rainfall is expected to alleviate from west to east, drying up the city by evening. Despite this, a certain level of humidity is expected to prevail, while temperatures likely to rise back into the upper 80's.

Intense showers have impacted the cityscape with rainfall varying from 1 to 5 inches, causing localized flooding in parts including Long Island. Parts of the city are now focusing on recovery while still encountering some persistent showers. Moving on, the upcoming forecast holds a dryer outlook, with the city set to welcome high temperatures of around 91 degrees.

With the high pressure system ushering in a dry Monday alongside sunshine, hope is on the horizon. Despite the oppressive humidity and a risk of scattered showers, a brighter, warmer Wednesday looms. By the end of the week, the city hopes to bid adieu to the harsh showers and high humidity, marking a significant improvement in weather.

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Tragedy: Independent Elderly Woman in Wheelchair Killed in SUV Collision

A heartbreaking incident unfolded yesterday in Brooklyn's Kensington section, in which an elderly woman was tragically killed in a traffic mishap. The accident occurred at the intersection of Webster and McDonald Avenues at 1:30 PM, leading to a temporary closure of the intersection. The 68-year-old victim, acknowledged as being very independent, was reportedly hit as she navigated the crossing in her wheelchair. The driver, a 73-year-old man, was operating an SUV with Pennsylvania license plates and stayed at the scene until his vehicle was towed away.

Staten Island, NY

Staten Island and New Jersey Unite Against Congestion Pricing

Staten Island, a largely car-dependent borough, is the latest group to oppose the congestion pricing plan, which threatens to impose tolls on drivers heading into Manhattan below 60th Street. The policy is receiving backlash from locals who fear they will be paying more to commute in their city and contributing to air pollution, as confirmed by Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella. As the borough already charges its residents a toll to exit, this proposal exacerbates the existing burden.

New York City, NY

Rikers Island Marks Another Ineradicable Fatality: Curtis Davis

Rikers Island, the notorious New York jail complex, unfortunately accounts for another demise, marking the seventh this year. Curtis Davis, 44, was announced dead in his cell, after being discovered lifeless at the break of dawn around 5 a.m.

Westchester County, NY

Escaped Convict Geraldo Rojas Sought in Westchester County; Officers Suspended

A vigorous manhunt is in progress in Westchester County, following the escape of robbery convict, Geraldo Rojas, who was under the custody of the Department of Correction. Rojas was last residing in Yonkers and managed to escape during his hospital stay at St. Joseph's Medical Center.

New York City, NY

NYS Police asked to Respect Law Against Religious Attire Discrimination

The New York State Police have witnessed a surge in demands to show respect for the law prohibiting discrimination based on religious attire and facial hair. The demands were raised after a Sikh state trooper claimed he was banned from wearing a turban and growing a beard, causing an uproar among the public.

New York City, NY

Holland Tunnel NY-bound Tube to Close for Specialist Repairs

Beginning Sunday, New York-bound traffic in the Holland Tunnel will experience suspension during overnight hours, set to start at 11:00 PM and extend till August 5th. This arrangement is part of an initiative to conduct crucial maintenance and Superstorm Sandy-related repairs during the overnight hours, with the exception of Saturdays. Notably, the New Jersey-bound side of the tunnel will remain operational.

Queens, NY

National Tribute Set to Honor Tony Bennett's Legacy with Special 'Tony Bennett Day'

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has proposed a resolution to commemorate Aug. 3 as 'Tony Bennett Day', a tribute to the renowned Italian-American singer, Tony Bennett, who was born and raised in Queens, New York. This announcement was made by Sen. Schumer from Bennett's beloved bench in Central Park, symbolically paying homage to the legendary vocalist.

New York City, NY

Colombian Independence Day Parade: A Vibrant Community Celebration in Jackson Heights

Hundreds of Colombian Americans took to the streets of Jackson Heights, New York, for the annual Colombian Independence Day Parade, a vibrant display of the nation's culture and freedom over 200 years since its independence from Spanish rule.

Colorado State

Return of Heatwave Amid Chance of Thunderstorms in Colorado

A possible wet weather is anticipated in Colorado's Tri-State region early next week, raising prospects of isolated showers on Sunday night and into Monday. However, these showers might not materialize to everyone's exception. Monday morning may experience cloud cover with several isolated showers developing into the evening, subsequently giving way to clearer skies for a brighter Tuesday. Concurrently, an increasing likelihood of thunderstorms is projected, expected to instigate in the late afternoon, and eventually dissipate in the evening.

Brooklyn, NY

Fatal Accident in Brooklyn: Elderly Woman in Wheelchair Struck by SUV

A tragic incident transpired in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, as authorities reported that an elderly woman in a wheelchair lost her life after being struck by a vehicle. The accident occurred at 1:30 p.m. at the junction of McDonald Avenue and Webster Avenue in Kensington. Several witnesses, including a local news reporter, described the heartbreaking incident involving a Lexus SUV that allegedly hit the wheelchair. The killed pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was immediately transported to Maimonides Hospital, as confirmed by the authorities, where she was later declared dead.

Westchester County, NY

Westchester County Coordination in Manhunt for Escaped Prisoner, Geraldo Rojas

Westchester County authorities, in cooperation with Yonkers Police and the Department of Corrections (DOC), have launched an extensive search for Geraldo Rojas who managed to escape while at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers. Doubling as the subject of a city-wide manhunt, Rojas had been under custody for a series of robbery-related charges. His last known address was reported in Yonkers. The reason Rojas was at the medical center at the time of his escape is yet to be divulged by the DOC.

New York City, NY

Transformations in New York: NYPD Leadership Change and Debut of Drones

New York City welcomes Edward Command, reportedly the first Hispanic police commissioner of the New York Police Department. Command exuded pride and humility in taking charge of arguably the world's leading police department. The Summer Rising program has also been initiated, aiming to mitigate any academic regression children may face during the summer, while providing parents with a reliable routine for their children.

New York City, NY

Trump and de Blasio: A Political Roller Coaster Towards 2024

The unpredictable path towards the 2024 U.S. presidential race is teeming with enigmas, as key players witness personal instances impacting their political prospects. The recent separation announcement by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, despite being cast as a bombshell, has seen an unexpected turn with public sentiment. This, somewhat bafflingly, has resulted in more sympathy than scorn, placing de Blasio once again in the tender graces of New Yorkers. The intriguing announcement has led to speculation about potential political aspirations.

New York City, NY

Mayor Eric Adams Seeks More Recognition Amidst NYC Challenges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed discontent concerning insufficient recognition and support for his handling of the city’s ongoing issues. During a discussion at the Christian Church of Brooklyn, Adams underscored his administration’s efforts in managing an array of crises, including COVID-19, asylum seekers, financial instability, and violence. He pointed out his administration's success in dealing with homelessness and the absence of street encampments.

New York City, NY

A Close Examination of Mayor Adams' Performance: New Yorkers Speak Up

New York City's 110th mayor, Eric Leroy Adams, has come under scrutiny during his first 18 months in office. Citizens have voiced strong views about his handling of significant issues including an asylum seeker crisis, economic problems, and what has been perceived as a lack of respect. While Mayor Adams feels ignored for the work he has put into navigating these numerous crises, some quarters argue he might be more concerned about his public image than the pressing issues the city faces.

Manhattan, NY

Heritage in High Octane: The Legacy and Future of 9-Man Volleyball

At its heart, 9-Man Volleyball is more than a game; it's a vibrant tradition that has fostered a sense of community among Asian Americans for more than seven decades. This week, a landmark tournament in Manhattan's Chinatown highlighted the sport's cultural significance, showcasing a kinetic play style that requires a winning blend of swift offense, impenetrable defense, and an intimate understanding of the game's unique five-blocker setup.

New York City, NY

Possible Federal Takeover of Rikers Island and Migrant Crisis: A Synopsis

The debate over the possibility of a federal receivership of Rikers Island is at a height, with top reporters pointing out that the change might be imminent. Mayor's leadership, whilst valued, is struggling to convince the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District due to the lack of notable progress. The advent of a federal receiver brings the potential for swift and critical changes, although the process involves intricate and numerous court mandates.

New York City, NY

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Takes Priority in New York City

NYC Councilman Keith Powers is proactively spearheading a batch of legislative measures aimed at ensuring uniform indoor air quality in public spaces and residential dwellings across the city. Inspired by similar initiatives prevalent in other cities, such as Boston, the bill proposes online monitoring and reporting of air quality in city areas and public schools. A pilot program is being considered to evaluate air conditions within commercial and residential properties. The initiative has been largely fueled by recent environmental events and the ongoing pandemic.

Mississippi State

Biden to Commemorate Emmett Till with National Monument

President Joe Biden is set to establish a national monument in honor of Emmett Till, a Black teen lynched in Mississippi in 1955, and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley. The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will mark significant sites in Illinois and Mississippi related to Till’s life and unjust death. These locations include the Roberts Temple Church of God in Bronzeville, where Emmett Till was mourned, Graball Landing, identified as the spot where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, and the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse where Till’s killers were acquitted by an all-white jury.

New York City, NY

Holland Tunnel's New York-bound Tube Faces Overnight Closures Due to Superstorm Sandy-linked Repairs

Starting from Sunday, July 23, the Holland Tunnel's New York-bound tube is scheduled to close for overnight repairs related to damages from Superstorm Sandy. The closure, effective until 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, will be implemented six days a week from 11 p.m..

