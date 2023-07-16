Respite from Rain: New York Expects Sunny Forecast Ahead

video by @PIX11News

After enduring heavy rain showers on Sunday, there's promising news for New Yorkers as the weather patterns are set to change, making way for warmer conditions. The rainfall is expected to alleviate from west to east, drying up the city by evening. Despite this, a certain level of humidity is expected to prevail, while temperatures likely to rise back into the upper 80's.

Intense showers have impacted the cityscape with rainfall varying from 1 to 5 inches, causing localized flooding in parts including Long Island. Parts of the city are now focusing on recovery while still encountering some persistent showers. Moving on, the upcoming forecast holds a dryer outlook, with the city set to welcome high temperatures of around 91 degrees.

With the high pressure system ushering in a dry Monday alongside sunshine, hope is on the horizon. Despite the oppressive humidity and a risk of scattered showers, a brighter, warmer Wednesday looms. By the end of the week, the city hopes to bid adieu to the harsh showers and high humidity, marking a significant improvement in weather.

