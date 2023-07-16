New York's Suffolk County Grapples with Flash Floods; Flood Warnings Extended Amid Weather Chaos

video by @CBSNewYork

Severe weather warnings, including a flash flood alert, have been extended for eastern Suffolk, New York, due to persistent heavy rains and wind gusts. The East End of Suffolk County, including areas of East Hampton and Montauk Point, have been severely affected with numerous road closures and tree falls due to the storm. Widespread road closures have been especially noted in Southampton which has been continuously pounded by the storm.

Reports of flash flooding in real-time have been flowing in, with the most severe incidents resulting in vehicles getting trapped. The downpours also led to a situation of heavy flooding on the Montauk Highway. Additionally, significant rainfall was recorded in Bayshore, where over six inches of rain fell.

Although the situation is expected to ease up post 9 PM, the region's turbulent weather isn't over. Forecast predictions point towards potential storms during mid-week followed by an unsettled weather pattern towards the weekend, leading up to clear skies and a reduction in humidity levels.

