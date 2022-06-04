How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness

Student Loans pexels

Intro

How do you get student loan forgiveness? More importantly, how do you know if you qualify? In this guide, we’ll discuss the best ways to get student loan forgiveness and how to avoid scams that make it seem like you can get forgiveness but actually don’t help you at all.

What Is Federal Student Loan Forgiveness?

A lot of student loan borrowers wonder what exactly federal student loan forgiveness is and whether they qualify for it. Federal student loan forgiveness is an option for those who have made a career out of public service, including teachers, nurses, law enforcement officers and more. The program can help many borrowers save money over time and ease some of their financial burdens. Read on to learn more about federal student loan forgiveness for students who work in certain fields.

Overview of the 3 Main Types of Repayment Plans

Income-driven repayment plans, sometimes called income-based repayment plans, are specifically designed for borrowers who want or need their monthly payments to be lower than they would be under a standard plan. These three main types of income-driven repayment plans—Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE), and Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE)—all base your monthly payments on either 20% of your discretionary income or 10% of your discretionary income. Under IBR and PAYE, if you have a partial financial hardship, your monthly payment is further reduced. The REPAYE plan has an even more generous structure in which you pay 10% of your discretionary income AND get loan forgiveness after 20 years.

The Direct Consolidation Loan Program

If you have multiple student loans, consolidate them into one Direct Consolidation Loan through your lender or through FederalStudentAid.gov. Having a single loan means you'll only have one payment each month, which can make life easier when you're paying back those loans. You'll also get an extended repayment period, as long as 10 years for all but Parent PLUS loans taken out prior to October 7, 1998. Depending on how much money you owe and your repayment plan, it might be worth it just for that alone.

Eligibility Requirements for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

If you want to be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, you’ll need to show that your student loans qualify. Public Service Loan Forgiveness is available only for federal student loans taken out after October 1, 2007 and before October 1, 2017; also, it can only be used for qualifying repayment plans. If you’re repaying your loans through Income-Based Repayment (IBR), Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR), Pay As You Earn (PAYE) or Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE), or any other income-driven repayment plan, you’re eligible for loan forgiveness.

Accreditation, Certification, and Licensure Requirements

The Feds -- at both the federal and state level -- have set some qualifications you'll need to meet in order to be eligible for loan forgiveness. The first is accreditation. Your school must be regionally or nationally accredited, not just state-accredited. This means that you're attending a higher education institution that's been approved by an organization whose job it is to ensure that its member schools are producing graduates who can compete in today's marketplace.

The Teacher Loan Forgiveness Program

If you are a teacher, or have been one in your past, you might be eligible for student loan forgiveness. Only federal direct loans qualify, but they account for nearly 90% of all student loans issued. In order to qualify, teachers must have been employed full-time by an elementary school or secondary school (middle and high schools) that serves low-income families for at least five consecutive years. Teachers must also be current on their federal loan payments when they file a claim with their servicer; up to $17,500 will be forgiven each year of service by 2019. This only applies to new borrowers after 2007—it won’t apply retroactively to anyone who borrowed before then.

State Requirements for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

PSLF provides federal student loan forgiveness for public servants who have made 120 on-time, monthly payments while working full-time at a nonprofit or government agency. Individuals with Perkins loans can qualify if they work in an eligible public service position after October 1, 2007. Repayment plans must be taken under one of these five repayment plans: Revised Pay As You Earn Repayment Plan (REPAYE), Income-Based Repayment Plan (IBR), Pay As You Earn Repayment Plan (PAYE), Income Contingent Repayment Plan (ICR) and Standard (10 year) repayment plan.