Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.

Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
Richmond,VA Greyhound Bus station Photo by Facebook D C Hot News https://original.newsbreak.com/@d-c-hot-news- reported a family of three and a dog were living on benches inside the Richmond Greyhound Bus station just outside the entrance to the Cafe causing customers to complain of unsanitary conditions in the eatery and in the rest rooms. Men's restroom inside Richmond, Va bus terminal. Photo by El-Amin Communications Jamel El-Amin, a NewsBreak contributor said his intent in writing the story about the homeless problem was to highlight the need to assist the less fortunate caused more pain for those who were sleeping there. "The article caught the attention of someone with some power that ordered the homeless evicted and the place cleaned up" said Jamel El-Amin, an advocate for the homeless. " I feel awful to have been the one to take the one place they had from them. It was my intention to help, not hurt, El-Amin said. Jamar Rashad , a homeless man said, " I am not a bum. I lost my job as a cook during the pandemic because there was not enough business to keep us on. It is hurtful and frustrating people assume all homeless people are drug addicts", he said. "Temperatures are expected to be as low 18 degrees tonight and through the weekend leaving a lot of people who sought shelter inside the bus station without any place to be inside "said Jamel El-Amin. El-Amin, an advocate for the homeless, said he knows from personal experience the plight of the homeless, but said he also knows homelessness can be overcome with effort by these men and women with support from friends, family and the community at large. " I am happy to announce a gift of a home to be used as a transition house for homeless men. This gives me an opportunity to give back in a way that will help these men today as they obtain skills for their successes in the future", El-Amin said. A GoFundMe campaign https://gofund.me/4e066ebb has been started to raise money to make repairs on the home to make it move in ready" , El-Amin said El-Amin went on to say the home will not be a flop house. " All participants will be required to work, attend financial management classes and other programs that will improve their lives", he said. Thank you for reading. Please like and follow. thenewsandthings@outlook.com
Comments / 9