Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."

Kitchen area of rental property. Photo by DC HotNews

Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.

The Housing Choice Voucher program formally known as Section 8 is a federally funded program that subsidizes rent for houses on the open market for those who meet income criteria. The focus of the program is to ensure low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled can afford decent safe housing, according to the Roanoke Rapids-Chowan Housing authority website.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program is administered by local housing authorities.

Stovetop in rental property. Photo by DC HotNews

Cole said constant complaints from neighbors saying his property was the source of rodents and other pests infesting the nearby homes were coming weekly.

"This mobile home is on a rented lot. The owners were threatening to end my lease on the land", Cole said.

Cole, the rental property owner said he called the tenant many times and wrote to them asking for time to inspect the property.

" When I showed up at my property to inspect it the tenant was gone," Cole said. " They had taken just their personal belongings and left the house in total disarray. There was food left out on the counters, the appliances are completely destroyed", he went on to say.

A walk-through inspection by this writer with Akeem Cole of this rental property reveals evidence of rodent infestation and unlivable conditions. There were trash and food items throughout the mobile home.

" I estimate the damage to be $2000.00, including replacing the kitchen appliances", said Cole. "The tenant paid a deposit of $750.00 which will not cover the cost of clean up and repairs", Cole went on to say.

" In the future, I will require verifiable rental references", Akeem Cole said.

Authors note; The location of the property is not published to avoid identifying the tenant without consent or participation in the article.

