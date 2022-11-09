New York City, NY

The Story of Anthony Prince and His Journey to Success

The News Breakers

Anthony Prince is an established tattoo artist in addition to being a successful businessman. He was born in New York City in 1984. In 2002, he entered the world of tattooing and quickly became successful. Throughout his entire life, he has never lived anywhere else but in the city itself. The early years of Prince's life was faced with tension, which influenced him to make the poor decisions that led to his incarceration as a young man—he turned to a life of crime.

Prince was only 18 years old when he was caught for armed robbery and given a ten-year prison sentence for his participation in the crime. His role in the heist led to his conviction. He was incarcerated for the entirety of his sentence. While Prince was serving his sentence, he was exposed to the art of tattooing and got familiar with the procedure. He spent those years honing his drawing style in order to become even more adept, despite the fact that he already had a good deal of talent in the field.

Prince did not waste any time after his release from prison in 2015 in getting tattoos, and he soon established himself as one of the most proficient tattoo artists in the Southwest region of the United States. In 2017, he competed in tattoo competitions all across the country, which required him to do a substantial amount of traveling. As a result, he spent a lot of time away from home. He is also the honored recipient of over a hundred of the most prestigious tattoo awards that are given out by the industry, and he is highly respected throughout the entirety of the tattoo industry.

The year 2018 marked the beginning of Prince's art and tattooing business, which he referred to as "Prince Art & Ink." This was soon followed by the beginning of his apparel brand, which he referred to as Tilted Krown. The clothing brand has firmly established itself as a cornerstone in the world of tattooing, with a regular presence not just in mall stores but also at tattoo conventions all over the world. These events can be found all around the globe. His areas of expertise include color picture realism and mind-blowing coverups, and the citizens of Arizona currently believe him to be one of the highest ranked artist in the state. His focus is on mind-blowing coverups, and his areas of competency include color image realism. Recently, Prince has been working as a volunteer to help troubled children and teenagers. His focus is on providing support and guidance to these age groups. He relates his story to them in the expectation that it will encourage them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of the goals that they have set for themselves and work diligently to achieve them.

See his amazing work below

