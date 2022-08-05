Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff

New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel , Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),

Among the many notable guests were: fashion icon Fern Mallis, Presidential award recipient and former Vicar General for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Fr. Alex Karloutsos and his wife Xanthi; Media Personality and TV Host, Valerie Greenberg; TV personality and property developer Harry Rubin, former creative director for H by Halston and TV personality Cameron Silver; celebrity photographer and columnist Patrick McMullan; NY State Assemblyman Fred Thiele; Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, Chief Administrative Officer of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Robert Chaloner, philanthropists and Hospital trustees Laura Lofaro Freeman and Allison Morrow.

“My husband Martin and I are so pleased to be able to support the hospital in every way we can. The Summer Party is the hospital’s biggest fundraiser, and all proceeds go to the Emergency Departments in both Southampton and the new East Hampton facility. Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is the only hospital on the South Fork and provides first class healthcare services to our community. The Hospital is essential for everyone who spends time here, as no one wants to live in a community without access to excellent healthcare,” says Jean Shafiroff.

Jean and Martin Shafiroff PMC via Getty Images

“It is wonderful to see so many of our loyal and generous donors together again and to be able to thank so many of them in person for all they do. Our Summer Party, the longest and most successful fundraiser in the Hamptons has been a ‘gala in your garden’ in host-at-home format for the last three years. Next year, for our 65th anniversary, we are planning to be back in person,” adds Robert Chaloner.

Guests enjoyed the beautiful waterfront patio and gardens, as well as delicious catering by Cornelia Guest Events all donated by Martin & Jean Shafiroff. Alex Donner donated the entertainment.