Stony Brook, NY

Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff

The New York Exclusive

New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),

Among the many notable guests were: fashion icon Fern Mallis, Presidential award recipient and former Vicar General for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Fr. Alex Karloutsos and his wife Xanthi; Media Personality and TV Host, Valerie Greenberg; TV personality and property developer Harry Rubin, former creative director for H by Halston and TV personality Cameron Silver; celebrity photographer and columnist Patrick McMullan; NY State Assemblyman Fred Thiele; Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, Chief Administrative Officer of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Robert Chaloner, philanthropists and Hospital trustees Laura Lofaro Freeman and Allison Morrow.

My husband Martin and I are so pleased to be able to support the hospital in every way we can. The Summer Party is the hospital’s biggest fundraiser, and all proceeds go to the Emergency Departments in both Southampton and the new East Hampton facility. Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is the only hospital on the South Fork and provides first class healthcare services to our community. The Hospital is essential for everyone who spends time here, as no one wants to live in a community without access to excellent healthcare,” says Jean Shafiroff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8qJS_0h6JUgzw00
Jean and Martin ShafiroffPMC via Getty Images

“It is wonderful to see so many of our loyal and generous donors together again and to be able to thank so many of them in person for all they do. Our Summer Party, the longest and most successful fundraiser in the Hamptons has been a ‘gala in your garden’ in host-at-home format for the last three years. Next year, for our 65th anniversary, we are planning to be back in person,” adds Robert Chaloner.

Guests enjoyed the beautiful waterfront patio and gardens, as well as delicious catering by Cornelia Guest Events all donated by Martin & Jean Shafiroff. Alex Donner donated the entertainment.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charity# News# Hospital

Comments / 11

Published by

Tony is one of the most viewed Columnists, with over 20 million page views and over 3300 articles produced since 2010—writing for publications ranging from The New York Examiner, Thought Catalog, Elite Daily, Mogul and many others.

New York, NY
70 followers

More from The New York Exclusive

Miami, FL

Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent Lineup

Today, global music authority Billboard announced that Latin music icons Chayanne and Ivy Queen will join the lineup of star-studded talent participating in Billboard Latin Music Week. The ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment will be hosted at the Faena Forum in Miami from September 26 — September 30, 2022, with registration now open to the public at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Read full story
Boston, MA

JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic Route

JetBlue has officially launched service from Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW)! The inaugural flight took off yesterday evening (Thursday, August 4), and to celebrate, for a limited time, travelers can book round-trip flights starting at $2,199 and £1899 in Mint, and $539 and £369 in Core – available online only on JetBlue.com.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New must-visit French restaurant Maison Close opens in SoHo today

If you are looking for a new downtown restaurant to enjoy with your friends or even a solo date (treat yourself) then you are in luck! Offering a sanctuary for celebration and luxury that blends the greatest aspects of New York and French culture, Maison Close officially opens today in the heart of Manhattan with approachable French cuisine, elevated beverages, and a celebratory atmosphere that makes both residents and visitors feel at home.

Read full story

LUX LIFESTYLE Hot List 2022 Winners Announced at Exclusive Hamptons Garden Party

LUX LIFESTYLE magazine founder and Editor in Chief, Colleen Guilfoile Richmond, and Kelli Delaney Kot, LUX Editor at Large and founder of KDHamptons, co-hosted the 2022 HOT LIST Party in the spectacular gardens of Kelli and Dr. Mark Kot’s historic Water Mill home, Maple Shade during a summer weekend in July.

Read full story
Water Mill, NY

Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The Hamptons

Calissa in Water Mill and BCL Entertainment have partnered again for another season of Calissa Sounds, a one-of-a-kind eight-week live music series. Calissa Sounds’ 2022 season kicked off with a live performance by Wyclef Jean on Friday, July 15th, followed by a DJ Set from Chromeo on July 22nd, a DJ set from Shallou on July 29th, a club set from deep house electronic duo Bob Moses on August 5th, a live performance from Fat Joe on August 12th, a DJ set from Sultan + Shepard on August 19th, and a DJ set from Duke Dumont on August 26th. The summer series will close on September 2nd with a collaborative set from St. Lucia X RAC for the second time ever, the first being last year at Calissa.

Read full story
Southampton, NY

Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum Gala

Jean and Martin Shafiroff. Photo Credit: PMC via Getty Images. It’s been over a decade in the making, but the Southampton African-American museum finally opened its doors last summer and have been welcoming many visitors to explore and engage with the museum.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Daniela Uribe Celebrates First NYFW Debut with Flying Solo’s Runway Show

Daniela Uribe, the luxury Latin-founded footwear brand, known for its size-inclusive and genderless styles, celebrated its first NYFW debut with Flying Solo. Founded by Columbian native designer, Daniela Uribe Lopez, the brand is deeply rooted in inclusivity and re-establishes the paradigms of beauty and comfort offering styles in extending sizing to fit every gender.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Serafina Opens New Speakeasy and Supper Club

What’s old is new again. New York City’s nightlife resurgence is seeing former favorites returning to their glory and the revitalization of two classic concepts, the speakeasy and the supper club.

Read full story

BACARDÍ Rum Celebrates 1,000 Awards Milestone Following 160th Anniversary

BACARDÍrum is celebrating two momentous occasions this month, including its 160-year anniversary, which just took place on February 4, as well as its 1,000th spirit award to date. As the world’s most-awarded rum brand, BACARDÍ is thrilled to announce this milestone achievement, which can be attributed to the brand’s trailblazing influence and dedication to taste, quality and innovation, shaping the industry as we know it today.

Read full story
1 comments

DJ Khaled’s Another Wing reveals “The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever”

This month, DJ Khaled’s Another Wing reveals “The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever” taking the Chicken Sandwich Wars global by launching on 3 continents simultaneously, powered by REEF Kitchens.

Read full story

ESPN Films Announces Spike Lee to Direct Upcoming Multi-Part Documentary on Colin Kaepernick

ESPN Films today announced that production has started on the previously announced multi-part documentary on Colin Kaepernick, with Spike Lee on board to direct. The project wasannounced last year as part of The Walt Disney Company’s overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy