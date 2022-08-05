Music Icons Chayanne & Ivy Queen Added to Billboard Latin Music Week’s Star-Studded Talent Lineup

Billboard

Today, global music authority Billboard announced that Latin music icons Chayanne and Ivy Queen will join the lineup of star-studded talent participating in Billboard Latin Music Week. The ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment will be hosted at the Faena Forum in Miami from September 26 — September 30, 2022, with registration now open to the public at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

As a part of the week of festivities, Ivy Queen, better known as the queen of reggaetón, will talk candidly about her career, songwriting, new music, and struggles as the only woman in a genre dominated by men, while Chayanne, one of Latin music’s most revered and successful pop stars, will be releasing new music for the first time in more than six years and speaking in his first interview in over five years.

These artists join previously announced talent including Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Nicky Jam, Kunno, Ovy On The Drums, The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia, with more to be revealed. The full talent lineup and schedule will be unveiled in the coming weeks, with registration now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Highlights of this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week

The 2022 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week is themed ‘Latin Goes Global’ and will feature an extensive lineup of workshops, performances, panels, exclusive conversations with artists, activations, and networking opportunities.

Festivities will continue through the weekend with Billboard’s En Vivo concert series, a sequence of high-energy concerts held at Oasis, with a special night of the series hosted in partnership with Burger King, headquartered in Miami, for this celebration of ‘Latin Goes Global.’

Community, art, and philanthropic programming courtesy of Billboard’s partnership with Cheetos will be highlighted throughout the week. Cheetos will host a “Deja tu Huella” panel inspired by the iconic snack brand’s “Deja tu Huella” campaign that shines a light on Hispanic communities and calls on fans to leave their mark on all they do.

The highly anticipated gathering continues its tradition of spotlighting Latin’s top hitmakers, actors, influencers, and industry leaders for one-of-a-kind performances, panel conversations, workshops, and showcases.

Billboard is partnering with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with rising Latin artists that will debut at Latin Music Week and in select stores nationwide and online on September 15th.

For over 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, uniting generations of talent with fans and garnering billions of press hits, engagements, and viewership globally.

Billboard Latin Music Week will coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.