JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic Route

Jet Blue

JetBlue has officially launched service from Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW)! The inaugural flight took off yesterday evening (Thursday, August 4), and to celebrate, for a limited time, travelers can book round-trip flights starting at $2,199 and £1899 in Mint, and $539 and £369 in Core – available online only on JetBlue.com.

This new route expands JetBlue’s transatlantic service for travelers going to and from London and makes JetBlue the only U.S. carrier offering customers on both sides of the Atlantic a sky-high experience with down-to-Earth fares.

The airline plans to grow its transatlantic presence this year with new service from Boston Logan to London’s Heathrow Airport, launching September 20, 2022 – and an additional Gatwick departure from New York starting October 29, 2022. Between JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, the airline will offer five daily flights between the U.S. and the U.K. by October 2022.

Additionally, travelers in Mint will experience a newly refreshed food & beverage menu enjoying one of NYC’s most trendy restaurants from Delicious Hospitality Group’s Legacy Records.

“Our London service from New York has been an incredible success and we are thrilled to finally bring this highly anticipated service to our Boston customers, a route that has long suffered from high fares by legacy carriers,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “As Boston’s largest carrier, adding this nonstop service to Gatwick will only make us more relevant in our New England focus city and introduce JetBlue to a largely unserved market.”